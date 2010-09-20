Microsoft announces Zune music and movie downloads for UK

Microsoft's Zune music and movie store will arrive in the UK this Autumn.

The announcement means we'll get the Zune software, Zune Marketplace online store and Zune Passmusic subscription service which will cost £8.99 a month for unlimited downloads and streaming (take that, Spotify).

The content will be accessible through Windows as well as the upcoming Windows Phone 7 and Xbox Live.

"The integration between Zune, Windows Phone 7 and Xbox Live is an exciting advance in our entertainment offering," said Craig Eisler, corporate vice president of Microsoft's Interactive Entertainment Business Group.

"Zune enables users access to the entertainment they want, wherever they want it - and now, more people than ever will be able to enjoy the freedom and flexibility that the Zune service offers."

In terms of video, Microsoft is adding to the existing Xbox Live offering, enabling the rental of movies on Windows PCs which can be synchronised to Windows Phone 7. Movies will also be available for purchase which can then be viewed on any of the three devices.

The Zune PC software acts as the Windows Phone 7 synchronization client, much like iTunes for iPhone. Microsoft says the updated Zune 4.7 Software will also enable instant streaming of high-definition movies, allowing you to watch some Zune Marketplace movies in HD, with no download time, directly on a Windows PC.

Zune Pass provides unlimited downloads and streaming including music from Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, EMI Music and Warner Music Group, as well as as well as thousands of independent labels. Zune Marketplace also has movies from NBC Universal, Paramount, Warner Bros and others.