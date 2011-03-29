Skype serves 30 million users simultaneously

Internet telephony specialist Skype has announced that it has serviced 30 million users online at the same time this week, a new milestone for the VoIP service.

Skype took the opportunity to blog about the latest success, reminding users to spread the word to family and friends that are still not signed up.

"A few hours ago, Skype passed a new milestone," reads a post by Skype's Peter Parkes on the company blog. "There were 30 million people, online on Skype, at the same time.

"As we cut the (blue) cake at Skype HQ, it's a good opportunity to remind you that if there's someone in your life who doesn't use Skype, there's never been a better time to tell them about all the wonderful things you can do – video calling on computers, mobiles and TVs, great value calls to phones, instant messaging, sending files and more."

"All of which helps you do things with the people who matter, even when you're on the other side of the world – or right next door."

Skype talks to Facebook

30 million active, concurrent users is certainly not to be sniffed at, with Skype seeming to grow by around a million active users a month, going by the company's figures for the past three months.

Skype recently acquired live video streaming service Qik, with further details on the new customer offerings resulting from that deal on the way soon.

Skype is also currently in talks with Facebook, looking at new ways of integrating the VoIP service with the world's most popular online social network.

Via Skype.com