SeeSaw offers premium TV rental service

SeeSaw has finally unveiled its premium TV rental service, offering 1,000 hours of premium content from the likes of MTV and Comedy Central.

Called The Latch, the service means that you will be able to rent shows for around 99p a pop or if you are feeling a little flush, you can purchase whole series for as little as £.99 up to £17.99.

New features

Other new functionality you get with the paid-for service includes a page where you can see all the things you have renter, extra search facilities and improved navigation.

The programmes you will be able to pay for include The Hills, My Super Sweet 16 and Laguna Beach (personally we would pay for them not to be on our screens) and much more palatable fare like South Park.

Although The Latch is just offering up TV programmes at the moment, there is film content in the offing.

The folks behind SeeSaw have reportedly signed a deal which will see around 2,000 hours of premium content from Hollywood studios in the coming months.

Get connected

"Today's announcement marks the next phase in the evolution of the UK's most exciting online TV service," explained SeeSaw chief executive Pierre-Jean Sebert.

"Since launch, SeeSaw has connected with one million TV lovers across the UK with a mixture of great content, a high quality viewing experience and simplicity of use."

SeeSaw launched back in February with 3,000 hours of free content available.

The site was borne out of the remnants of Project Kangaroo and offers content from Channel 4, Five and BBC Worldwide – as well as archived content from ITV.

This week the on-demand TV industry was given a massive boost with the news that the OFT wouldn't stop Project Canvas from happening.