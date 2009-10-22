MySpace Music Videos launches

MySpace is repositioning itself as a music content delivery platform, rolling out a raft of new music features this week.

First up is the launch of MySpace Music Videos, a searchable collection of music videos from MySpace's music label partners.

It is the first major overhaul to the ailing social network since new chief exec Owen Van Natta took over the company nearly six months ago.

The service is an always-on music video archive provided free to users via MySpace's ad-supported streaming service. The service is currently live in the US and is soon to arrive in the UK.

Additionally, bands and labels will also benefit from MySpace's new Artist Dashboard product, providing users with in-depth analytics such as number of song plays, demographics of listeners and iLike integration.

Courtney Holt, president of MySpace Music, said: "Bands have never had access to proper data about themselves which can they then can use to understand how to promote themselves better and communicate more effectively with fans."

iLike MySpace

Finally, MySpace will now let its users purchase and download music from both iTunes and Amazon MP3 directly via MySpace Music.

iLike was acquired by MySpace in August for a cool $20 million and is the most popular social music app on MySpace's rival social network, Facebook.

MySpace CEO Van Natta said of the new raft of features: "When I joined MySpace I had to refocus the product road map around the things which make MySpace fundamentally different – mainly the socialisation of content.

"Figuring out how people can discover content through others and how you can share content – we have been focusing on that for the last five and s half months and the changes are starting to come out now."