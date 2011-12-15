Facebook Timeline now available to everyone

Facebook has announced that it has finally released its new Timeline functionality from the clutches of the few and has made it available to everyone.

Timeline was announced at this year's f8 - the same time as Facebook's Spotify partnership - and is being pushed by the social network as "an easy way to rediscover the things you shared, and collect your most important moments.

"It also lets you share new experiences, like the music you listen to or the miles you run."

Timeline time

To access Timeline, you have to head over to the Introducing Timeline section of Facebook and click a link to start using the feature.

As there may be a number of things from your past you don't want the world to know about – like the music you were listening to when you killed someone and how many miles you ran to get away from the body – Facebook is giving you a seven-day reprieve to get your online information in order.

In this time you can review everything that is being shown and make adjustments where necessary.

Facebook has announced that Timeline won't just be kept for the full-fat version of the site, but will also be available through its Android app and on m.facebook.com.

So you can scroll through images of you through the years and see how much you've changed.

Be warned, when we tried this, it looked an awful lot like a balloon slowly deflating.