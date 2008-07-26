P2P debate: Rock games stimulate music sales

Following the agreement this week between the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) and six of the UK's biggest internet service providers (ISP) to send out warning letters to those users abusing P2P music download services, games developer Harmonix has claimed that videogames stimulate music sales far more than traditional methods.

"Forget the iPod, iTunes or even commercial radio, video gaming is increasingly becoming the platform of choice for the music industry," claims a report in games industry trade magazine MCV.

Rock of ages

Alex Rigopulos co-founder of music gaming specialist developers Harmonix, claims that:

"When you get to know a song through gameplay, that music gets 'inside' you in a way that it wouldn't just from listening to it…it's an incredibly impactful way to experience the music, and this unambiguously stimulates people to go and purchase it.

"Games are interactive, and so music games provide a means to turn players into active participants in the music-making. This deepens people's connection to the music and amplifies their emotional response to it. An ever-increasing portion of the market will expect to be able to play along with the music they love."

Non-passive experience

Music Week's Ben Cardew, concurs with the Harmonix man, adding that: "The interactive nature of Guitar Hero and Rock Band shows people the true value of music, far more than passively listening to an iPod or the radio.

"There's just something primal about holding a guitar and banging the drums. It's no wonder Def Leppard and Motley Crue are releasing albums through these games."