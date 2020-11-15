Huge Samsung Galaxy S21 leak covers just about every spec

Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy S21 phones in January, and a major drop of leaked information means we now know a lot more about them – so if you want the Galaxy S21 to have some surprises for you when it launches, look away now.

Sources speaking to Android Police have revealed plenty of details about the new Galaxy S21 phones. We're apparently in line for three phones: the 6.2-inch Galaxy S21, the 6.7-inch Galaxy S21 Plus, and the 6.8-inch Galaxy S21 Ultra.

All three phones will have 120Hz refresh rate screens, though the Ultra model will have an adaptive refresh rate that can alter itself on the fly, thanks to the superior LTPO display technology fitted inside (also coming to the iPhone 13, we've been hearing).

The Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 2100 processor will be running the phones, depending on your region, though as yet it's not clear what sort of RAM and internal storage configurations these handsets are going to be available with.

Cameras, batteries and more

For the rear cameras, the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Plus are being tipped to have setups very similar to those on the Galaxy S20 series – a 12MP main sensor, a 64MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor.

While the S21 Ultra will feature the same 12MP ultrawide sensor, it will also have a 108MP main sensor and two 10MP telephoto sensors, offering 3x optical and 10x optical zoom. The Ultra model will also have S Pen support, according to these latest links – a rumor that has already been floating around.

The Galaxy S21 is said to be coming with a 4,000mAh battery and will be available in violet, pink, gray and white; the Galaxy S21 Plus is tipped to have a 4,800mAh battery and violet, silver and black color options; and the S21 Ultra is apparently on the way with a 5,000mAh battery, and will be available in black or silver.

Pricing is yet to be confirmed, but the sources speaking to Android Police are saying it's going to be "more competitive" than previously – not surprising, considering the global pandemic happening right now.