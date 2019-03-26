Huawei P30 launch live blog: everything that happened at the Paris event

John McCann

The 40MP camera is the world's first to use RYYB (red, yellow, yellow, blue) sensor (rather than the industry standard of RYGB), which Huawei claims will allow for 40% more light to be taken in, which should result in better low-light pictures.

The size of the sensor is also 125% larger than the one found in the iPhone XS Max and Galaxy S10 Plus, again allowing for more light to be sucked in to each shot, with a 25% low light performance increase over the P20 Pro.

On the P30 Pro, the main camera and the telephoto camera both have OIS (optical image stabilization), reducing motion blur and improve low light photography.

We've been shown an example image taken at 1 Lux (very dark), with the P30 Pro easily beating the Galaxy S10 Plus, iPhone XS Max and the P20 Pro.

There's more example shots being shown, and unsurprisingly the P30 Pro is beating the competition hands down using the phone's "One Shot" mode. We'll see if it lives up to the claims in our review.

We're still going with the examples versus the iPhone and the Samsung, with the P30 Pro seemingly trouncing the competition in near darkness - the final image showing the P30 Pro can see "the galaxy better than the (Samsung) Galaxy)" in a night shot of the sky.