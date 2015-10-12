Watch the final Beasts of No Nation trailer before it launches on Netflix

Netflix has just released the final trailer for Idris Elba starrer Beasts of No Nation, which is set to be released simultaneously on Friday on Netflix and in selected Landmark Theaters across the US.

Of course, though the film will only have a limited run in theaters in 19 US regions, it does mean Netflix's first original feature-length film will be eligible for an Oscar nomination - and there's quite a lot of Oscar buzz surrounding the film already.

Directed by Cary Fukunaga (who also directed the first season of True Detective), the film follows the story of Agu, portrayed by child actor Abraham Attah, who is forced to become a child soldier during the civil war of an unnamed African country.

The streaming service last week increased the price of one of its most popular streaming plans in the US, Canada and Latin America by $1, saying the price hike will allow it to bring users more original programming, for both series and films.

After the release of Beasts of No Nation, its film line up also includes Adam Sandler's The Ridiculous Six later this year, while a Brad Pitt-led flick called War Machine and a Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon sequel are to be released next year.

Check out the new trailer below (and the first trailer for the Beasts of No Nation here), before catching it on Netflix or in the theatre this Friday, October 16.