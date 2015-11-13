The 10 best backwards-compatible Xbox 360 games you can now play on Xbox One

The Xbox One has done something no console has ever done before: it gained the ability to play older games after a year of not being able to, without releasing new hardware. Until now, backwards compatibility was binary - consoles either came with it or they didn't.

Thanks to the addition of backwards compatibility, the Xbox One's catalog of games has grown 27% from 355 titles yesterday to 450, last I counted this morning.

For gamers who are used to a slow trickle of games, this torrent of titles can be overwhelming. If you're short on time and just want the best of the best Xbox 360 games you can play on the Xbox One today, consider this list a lifejacket.

(Editor's note: These games, like all backwards compatible titles, require you to already own a digital version of the game or own a physical disc that can be loaded into the Xbox One.)