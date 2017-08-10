Galaxy Note 8 may come with a super spec 256GB version - but not for everyone

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 may come in a special version with a huge 256GB of storage, but it could be limited to certain markets.

Samsung released a 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM version of the Galaxy S8, but there were only 150,000 units and it was only on sale in the company's home market of South Korea.

The new rumor for a 256GB version of the Galaxy Note 8 doesn't suggest there will be any extra RAM on board, but it comes from Roland Quandt who is often a reliable source.

Super special version

Looks like the Samsung Galaxy #Note8 will also be available with 256GB storage. At least in Korea. pic.twitter.com/lymXLtbbLmAugust 7, 2017

He notes this model of the Galaxy Note 8 may be a Korea exclusive deal, but it's currently not certain. It'll be the first phone from Samsung to come with 256GB of storage as most Samsung handsets usually come with 64GB onboard.

One question is whether there will be microSD support on the phone, which would usually be 256GB on Samsung phones so you'll be able to keep a lot on your Galaxy Note 8.

Other rumors suggest the phone will come with either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 chipset, a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display and an upgraded S Pen.

A recent rumor suggests the Galaxy Note 8 may also come with a 3D Touch rival feature that will offer a pressure-sensitive display.

Via Phone Arena