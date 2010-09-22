Get DirectX 11 graphics for less than £90

This is a sponsored article in association with Dabs.com

If you're a gamer, one of the key advantages of Windows 7 is DirectX 11, Microsoft's latest-gen graphics tech. It's the successor to DirectX 10, Microsoft's home grown API for software developers to interact with graphics hardware.

DirectX 11 is available to users on both Windows Vista and Windows 7 and is supported by the latest generations of graphics cards from both AMD and Nvidia. DirectX 11 boasts big advantages when it comes to the GPU pipeline.

The GTS 450 is the latest card from Nvidia's DX11 graphics stable. Coming hot on the heels of the superlative GTX 460 this new card has got a lot to live up to, while there's also competition from AMD's HD 5770 too.

With the release of this latest GF106-based card, the GTS 450, Nvidia is tackling the mid-range with its lowest-priced Fermi card yet. Nvidia has pedigree in this area - the likes of the 6600GT and especially the phenomenal 8800GT have been close to the heart of many a PC gamer.

And when you drop a couple of these cards into an SLI setup you're talking about a system which will happily dish out a good thrashing to Nvidia's own GTX 480 and AMD's top card, the dual-GPU HD 5970 too.

But Nvidia won't have everything its own way – AMD has had the sub-£150 graphics card market sewn up for a good while. This area sees some of the biggest sales of graphics cards and the HD 5770 is a particular favourite here. But Nvdia's GTS 450 is certainly a serious competitor.

The AMD Radeon 5770 cards have received mixed reviews but it certainly packs in a huge performance at a great price point.

XFX has just released the single-slot card variant of the Radeon 5700 - you can combine two of the cards for dual graphics card gaming power using CrossFire X.

