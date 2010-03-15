TomTom adds live traffic updates to iPhone app

TomTom adds HD Traffic live traffic updates to its iPhone app, but at an extra subscription cost to users

TomTom has updated its iPhone app with a number of new features, including live traffic updates, local Google searches and better overall integration with the iPhone and the iPod functions on the device.

TomTom's app update promises users "optimal routing and an even more intuitive navigation experience" and users can buy the latest version 1.3 of the TomTom app on the App Store as of today.

"TomTom continues to expand its offering of premier navigation services and features to a growing base of TomTom app for iPhone users," said Tom Murray, vice president of market development.

"Among the many enhancements in the latest version of the app, TomTom's comprehensive traffic offering gives users dynamic, real-time information that helps them avoid traffic delays and find the fastest routes. It makes the TomTom app for iPhone even more useful in our daily lives."

Constant traffic updates

Your iPhone will receive TomTom Traffic updates every three minutes, giving you real-time traffic speed and incident reports. If you don't want them (ie if the road ahead is clear) then simply turn them off.

Note, however, that you will still have to pay extra to get access to TomTom HD Traffic, which you can either purchase online or via the app itself - TomTom Traffic for iPhone users is available via in-app purchase for an additional £0.59/£4.99/£11.49/£37.99 per day/month/quarter/year respectively.

However, if paying for extra services on top of the cost of the app is a turn-off for you, TomTom app for iPhone version 1.3 also packs in the following features at no extra cost: