Boxing Day sales 2020 in New Zealand: best deals and discounts

The Boxing Day sales have begun, and it’s a great time of year to find deep discounts on popular tech products – especially if you missed out on something during Black Friday.

It looks Boxing Day sales will stretch on a little longer than just December 26, so now’s the time to shop for laptops, cameras, fitness wearables and gaming consoles.

So why not leave the car at home, avoid the hoards of bargain hunters and shop online? Stick with us this Boxing Day, as we’re hunting down all the hot products on sale and listing them right here.

Dell : save up to 40% on Dell laptops, and up to 30% on Alienware

: save up to 40% on Dell laptops, and up to 30% on Alienware Lenovo : laptops discounted by up to 56%

: laptops discounted by up to 56% Microsoft : sales on Surface products, and up to 50% off Xbox games

: sales on Surface products, and up to 50% off Xbox games Mighty Ape : huge range of items discounted by up to 50%

: huge range of items discounted by up to 50% Noel Leeming : up to 30% off selected tech

: up to 30% off selected tech TheMarket : 5% off site-wide, plus NZ$20 off on orders over NZ$99 when paying with Zip with the code MARKET20

: 5% off site-wide, plus NZ$20 off on orders over NZ$99 when paying with Zip with the code MARKET20 The Warehouse: discounts across a massive range of items

Best Boxing Day deals

Gaming

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller | NZ$93.10 (RRP NZ$124.95, save NZ$31.85) If you were lucky enough to get your hands on a PS5, then you might want to consider picking up this discounted DualSense controller from TheMarket. The haptic feedback and adaptive triggers are excellent to use, and it outshines the PS4’s DualShock in every way. Use the code BD2020 to get the discount.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 | NZ$99.75 (RRP NZ$139, save NZ$39.25) The Razer DeathAdder V2 is a no-fuss gaming mouse that’s just as comfortable for work as it is for play. It’s simple yet stylish, with customisable RGB lighting to add a bit of flair. While you’ll be limited to two buttons on the side, these can be configured as well. There are five different DPI settings as well, so it’s quite a multipurpose mouse. Save NZ$39 when you buy from TheMarket with the code BD2020.View Deal

The Last of Us 2 on PS4 | NZ$39 (RRP NZ$99, save NZ$60) The much-anticipated sequel to The Last of Us divided fans, but we say pick it up and decide for yourself. It’s a gut-wrenching journey through a post-apocalyptic United States, and it’s sure to feature on many ‘best of 2020’ lists soon. A powerful game of the generation, we’ve got our fingers crossed for a PS5 update. Down to just NZ$39 from TheMarket.View Deal

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS4 | NZ$75.05 (RRP NZ$99, save NZ$23.95) The latest instalment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise has only recently been released, but you can already pick it up with a sweet discount. This title will transport you to the world of the Vikings as you invade England, and its open world is the largest we’ve seen from Assassin’s Creed. If you were lucky enough to get your hands on the elusive PS5, then the game is also down to NZ$84.55 for the next-gen console. Save a tidy sum when you buy from TheMarket with the code BD2020.View Deal

FIFA 21 on PS4 | NZ$46.55 (RRP NZ$59, save NZ$12.45) It’s a small discount on this year’s FIFA instalment, but it’s the cheapest we can find at the moment – and not a bad price for the fairly new release. Shooting has significantly improved this year, and player movement feels more free. Head to TheMarket and use the code BD2020 to grab it for just over NZ$46, available for PS4.View Deal

Laptops, PCs & monitors

Dell XPS 13 (7390) | i5 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | NZ$1,799 (RRP NZ$2,399, save NZ$600) The brilliant Dell XPS 13 rarely sees a discount above 15%, so this 25% saving is a real treat. This is the white model of the laptop, and it’s outfitted with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and a 512GB SSD. There’s barely any bezels to speak of on this 13-inch laptop, so its bright display really pops. Snag this laptop while it’s on clearance directly from Dell.View Deal

Dell G7 17 (7700) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2070 | NZ$2,379 (RRP NZ$3,399, save NZ$1,020) Gaming laptops can be a pricey investment, but now you can pick up this Dell G7 17 with a massive discount. While it’s not from the top-tier Alienware line, this 17-incher is a pretty powerful machine, equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and a gritty Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU. Now discounted by 30% this Boxing Day at Dell.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (8th Gen) | i5 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | NZ$2,969.10 (RRP NZ$3,599, save NZ$629.90) Our colleagues over at Laptop Mag recommend this as the best Lenovo laptop available today. It’s incredibly light, yet manages to be durable as well, and the 1080p display on this model means you’ll get nearly 10 hours of battery life. This 8th iteration of the X1 Carbon is equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 chip. Available directly from Lenovo with just over NZ$629 saved.View Deal

Xiaomi Mi 34-inch curved gaming monitor | NZ$645.95 (RRP NZ$899, save NZ$253.05) This curved gaming monitor stretches 34 inches, offering up plenty of screen real estate for PC gamers. The display has a refresh rate of 144Hz, and has FreeSync support, so you should be able to enjoy your games at a high frame rate without being tripped up by tearing. It was already deeply discounted from TheMarket, but you can reduce by a further 5% by using the code BD2020 at checkout. Still on sale, but now NZ$16 more than its lowest price.View Deal

Audio

Sony WH-1000XM4 | NZ$366.70 (RRP NZ$424, save NZ$57.30) In every way imaginable, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are a stellar set of headphones, making them our favourite set of 2020. Their noise-cancellation tech is a stand-out feature, and the audio quality is excellent too. This updated model comes with new improvements such as DSEE Extreme audio upscaling and conversational awareness so your headphones know when you’re talking. While this isn’t a huge discount, NZ$57 off is decent for the XM4’s. Enter the code BD2020, and grab them in black or silver.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 | NZ$256 (RRP NZ$278, save NZ$22) These are Sony’s true wireless ‘buds and they’re just as exceptional as their over-ear siblings. The XM3’s have active noise cancellation and great battery life, so if you’re ready to cut the cord, the black set is discounted from TheMarket with the code BD2020.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless | NZ$189 (RRP NZ$299, save NZ$110) If you’re tired of fiddly cables, the rather sleek Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless earbuds could be your perfect fit, especially at this discounted price. Since the launch of the second gen True Wireless ‘buds, the originals have had a steep price cut. While these lack the noise cancellation of the newest model, the original model has a strong, full range of sound. Now NZ$189 from Mighty Ape.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | NZ$248 (RRP NZ$299, save NZ$50) Not a huge discount, but these are Samsung's flagship true wireless 'buds that are both attractive and comfortable. There's active noise cancellation onboard (admittedly very subtle), Bluetooth 5.0 support and a charging case. So if you're keen, head to Mighty Ape and save a little this Boxing Day. Discounted in both Mystic Bronze and Mystic White.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 | AU$360 at Microsoft (RRP NZ$450, save NZ$90) The Surface Headphones 2 have a warm and wide soundstage, plus excellent noise cancellation, so you can work from home in peace. They’re also more comfortable than the original Surface Headphones, and have a longer battery life (20 hours in total). Pick them up directly from Microsoft in either light grey or black, and save you NZ$90.View Deal

Cameras & accessories

GoPro Hero 9 Black | NZ$568.10 (RRP NZ$729, save NZ$160.90) GoPro’s latest is the most powerful and versatile action camera on the market. This little beauty delivers 5K video, a front-facing colour screen and excellent electronic stabilisation, so your shots will be silky smooth. It usually has a steep asking price, but TheMarket has knocked NZ$160 off for Boxing Day. Use the code BD2020 to get the full discount. Still on sale, but now NZ$20 more than its lowest price.View Deal

GoPro Hero 8 Black | NZ$473.10 (RRP NZ$599, save NZ$125.90) This former flagship is no longer the best action camera that GoPro has to offer, but that means it’s now much more affordable, especially with this Boxing Day discount. In comparison to the latest Hero 9 Black, it’s still a fantastic all-rounder with impressive 4K video and image stabilisation. Pick this model up from TheMarket and save yourself NZ$125 when you enter the code BD2020. Still on sale, but now NZ$25 more than its lowest price.View Deal

GoPro Hero 7 Silver | NZ$331.55 (RRP NZ$349, save NZ$17.45) Admittedly this is quite a small discount on the Hero 7 Silver. It’s affordable for a GoPro camera though, and it can capture pleasing 4K (30p) footage, is incredibly easy to use, rugged, and waterproofed out of the box. Use the code BD2020 at TheMarket to get the discount. Still on sale, but now NZ$12 more than its lowest price.View Deal

DJI Osmo Action | NZ$379.05 (RRP NZ$449, save NZ$69.95) When it comes to action cameras, GoPro is likely what springs to mind. But don’t skip on DJI – the Osmo Action has a front-facing colour screen, something that GoPro has only recently introduced with its latest Hero 9 Black. This discounted DJI will go easier on the wallet compared to its premium price. Score a saving of NZ$69 when you buy from TheMarket, just use the code BD2020. Still on sale, but now NZ$10 more than its lowest price.View Deal

DJI Mavic Mini | NZ$569.05 (RRP NZ$669, save NZ$99.95) It’s small, it’s light, and it’s now one of the most affordable drones you can buy. This is a drone that’s easy to use and fits into the palm of your hand. Video capture is incredibly stable, making it an all-round great choice for beginners. The DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo is also discounted, down to NZ$759. Both available from TheMarket, use the code BD2020 at checkout to knock a further 5% off the already discounted drones. Still on sale, but now NZ$20 more than its lowest price.View Deal

Wearables

Fitbit Charge 4 | NZ$179.55 (RRP NZ$269.95, save NZ$90.40) The new Fitbit Charge 4 looks much the same as the model that came before it, but the big changes have been made inside. This tracker is now fitted with built-in GPS, which finally rounds out its package of excellent exercise tracking, all-day heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. It’s also added support for Spotify and Fitbit Pay, so you can actually leave your phone and wallet at home when you go out to exercise. Available in both black and rosewood from TheMarket, with NZ$90 slashed from the RRP.View Deal

Fitbit Sense | NZ$472.15 (RRP NZ$579.95, save NZ$107.80) This is Fitbit’s most advanced smartwatch to date, and considering it only came out in September this year, a NZ$107 price drop is pretty great. What makes the Sense standout is its emphasis on mental wellbeing as well as tracking physical workouts. You’ll also get a six-month free trial of Fitbit Premium if you’re a new user. Nab this saving from TheMarket using the code BD2020 – available in Carbon / Graphite or Lunar White / Gold. Still on sale, but now NZ$3 more than its lowest price.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3 | NZ$358 (RRP NZ$449.95, save NZ$91.95) The Fitbit Versa 3 also came out in September, and it’s the third iteration of Fitbit’s popular Versa smartwatch. It finally has a built-in GPS, which means you can leave your phone at home when you’re out doing your regular exercise routines. It’s lightweight and comfortable to wear, with a beautiful display. Now available in Black or Pink Clay / Soft Gold from TheMarket with a NZ$91 discount – just enter the code BD2020.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music | NZ$303.05 (RRP NZ$639, save NZ$335.95) If you’re a runner looking for some performance insight, you’ll want a sporty smartwatch that can keep up the pace. This wearable from Garmin places a heart rate monitor on your wrist, and key stats at your fingertips, so you can track your progress as you go. There’s GPS onboard too for when you venture off the beaten path. This version of the watch has music storage as well. TheMarket has steeply discounted the watch, just make sure to use the code BD2020. Still on sale, but now NZ$14 more than its lowest price.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 SE | NZ$341.05 (RRP NZ$399, save NZ$57.95) The Fitbit Versa 3 launched a few months ago, so we’re not surprised this previous version is now on sale. The biggest difference between the two is that the Versa 3 has a larger display and GPS built in, but if that’s not particularly important to you, consider nabbing this discounted Versa 2. This version comes with a woven band and an extra classic silicone strap. Available from TheMarket in either smoke woven or navy/pink woven – use the code BD2020 to save. Still on sale, but now NZ$12 more than its lowest price.View Deal

Home appliances

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 950 | NZ$899 (RRP NZ$999, save NZ$100) Put your feet up and let something else do the cleaning for you. This Deebot Ozmo 950 will not only vacuum for you, but also mop up. Admittedly it's not the best autonomous mop, but for a quick clean it's not a bad option. As a vacuum cleaner, though, it's great and will manage low-pile carpets well enough too. Now available for NZ$899 from Mighty Ape.View Deal

Xiaomi Roborock S6 Pure | NZ$759.05 (RRP NZ$899, save NZ$139.95) Looking to kick back and have someone, or something do the housework for you? The Roborock S6 Pure is a feature-packed robot vacuum that can keep your floors in tip-top shape without you having to leave the couch. It’s got some great mapping systems, so you can tell it where you want it to go and when, and which places to stay out of. Use the code BD2020 and save NZ$139. Still on sale, but now NZ$10 more than its lowest price.View Deal

Tech accessories

Belkin Boost Up Charge 10W wireless charger | NZ$34 (RRP NZ$75; save NZ$41) Currently discounted down to just over NZ$40 at most major retailers in New Zealand, this Belkin wireless charging pad is cheapest at Mighty Ape. All Qi-enabled devices will get a 5W boost, but Apple and Samsung handsets will be quicker still, taking full advantage of the 10W charger. Snap it up for just NZ$34.View Deal

Software

Boxing Day 2020: when is it?

Boxing Day falls the day after Christmas, which is December 26. The term originated in the UK during the 1800s, and was traditionally a day when people in service were given a gift, and allowed to go home to visit family.

Boxing Day has spread to some Commonwealth countries, and today, it represents something much different. It’s a public holiday in New Zealand – not only is it a time to eat the leftovers, it also marks a huge shopping event.

The majority of NZ retailers will release big discounts on the day, both in-store and online.

Boxing Day sales 2020: what deals to expect

If the recent sales of late November are anything to go by, we can expect plenty of discounts this Boxing Day as well. We’re expecting to see prices cut on products such as laptops, cameras, smart home gadgets, gaming consoles and so much more.

Around this time of year, it’s common to see great deals on fitness wearables from the likes of Fitbit and Garmin, as Kiwis look to kickstart their New Year resolutions. For the gamers, we’ve seen the Nintendo Switch bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as a hot item during sale time, and we're hoping there's a repeat performance again.

When it comes to cameras, it’s the action cameras that most often see a good discount, so be on the lookout for great savings from GoPro and DJI. Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft are sure to discount a range of their laptops, so start thinking about the specs you want if you’re planning to buy a new machine.