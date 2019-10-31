Black Friday 2019 laptop sales in Australia: find the best price on the latest machines

Purchasing a new laptop or MacBook can be a daunting task, not to mention an expensive one. That's why when you have the chance to save some cash on a laptop, you should jump on it. However, if you're not well versed in the jargon surrounding a laptop, finding a suitable machine during Black Friday can be difficult.

That's where the TechRadar team comes in: we spend entirely too much time obsessing over the little details of the latest and greatest laptops – from Ultrabooks to MacBooks, and even the elusive Chromebooks that are only just making their way into the mainstream Australian market.

We'll help you understand what all the jargon means so you can figure out the specs you want, and whether a machine that powerful will fit into your budget.

So, whether you're looking for that new gaming laptop that will let you play all the latest and greatest PC games or you're just looking for an Ultrabook for work, we've got your back. All we want is for you to save a few dollars through these Black Friday laptop deals.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019?

Black Friday is the Friday immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday in the US, so this year it will fall on November 29, 2019.

Cyber Monday, as the name may suggest, is the Monday immediately after Black Friday. So Cyber Monday 2019 will fall on Monday, December 2.

Although the two days are, on paper, individual sales, it’s become hard to distinguish between them. More often than not, retailers begin their Black Friday sales on the Monday prior, meaning you should see offers starting on November 25. These will end on Cyber Monday itself, giving shoppers an extended week of excellent bargains.

How to score the best laptop deals on Black Friday 2019

If you can't decide which laptop is best for you, we’re here to help you figure out how to get the best laptop for your needs for the best price possible.

There are usually so many laptops being discounted during the Black Friday sale period, chances are you’ll be bombarded with a lot of jargon. And while some machines might seem like a steal, they could be older models that don’t have enough power to keep them running for years to come. Laptops like that could fall short of your needs.

To help you avoid this, we’ve put together a short guide to help you make an informed decision and get the best laptop deals when the 2019 Black Friday sale period arrives.

Features to look for

So, what specifically should you keep an eye out for when buying a laptop on Black Friday?

Start with the brand name. Something like the Microsoft Surface Laptop is a pricey option, but there are other, more affordable 2-in-1 convertible options also available if you have the time to look around.

Be careful not to run into the dark with a brand name you neither know nor trust simply because there’s a cheap device on offer.

If you want a machine that will last you a few years at least (and gives you the satisfaction of money well spent on quality and technical support) you should make a purchase from well-known PC manufacturers you recognise, like Acer, Apple, Asus, Dell, Lenovo, HP, or indeed Microsoft.

If you want to dig a bit deeper into the individual brands and the products they sell, our extensive library of laptop reviews is a fine resource, as is our constantly-updated list of the best laptops currently available in Australia.

It's also worth looking into the websites you're purchasing from. Many websites will have customer reviews, and we'd particularly recommend steering clear of stores where customers have complained about long shipping times. Remember to avoid any sites you're not too sure about giving your credit card information as well – if in doubt, shop elsewhere.

Sizing things up

If you already have a particular PC manufacturer in mind, you’ll need to consider the overall size of the machine you want. The most common sizes for laptops are 13 inches, 14 inches, 15 inches and 17 inches.

Smaller notebooks are not only more portable, but are often cheaper as well. Larger devices, on the other hand, offer more screen real estate and, with the increase in space under the hood, you’re likely to find more powerful internal components alongside a bigger battery.

Then there’s the weight consideration. If you need to carry your laptop around for work a lot, you’ll want to opt for a lightweight, compact notebook that weighs less than 2kg – and ideally, less than 1.5kg.

(Image credit: Image Credit: PhotoMIX Ltd. / Pexels)

The spec sheet

When you're browsing through all the Black Friday laptop deals, you should be aware that a lot of laptop manufacturers and retailers are trying to get rid of old stock. You'll see a laptop deal that cuts a huge chunk off the original price, only to find that it has a processor that's three years old. That's not necessarily a dealbreaker – even with an Intel Core i7-7500U, you should be able to get some work done.

Either way, just keep in mind the current generations of laptop hardware. Intel processors should have either a 10 in front of their model number – like the Intel Core i7-10710U. However, 8th-generation processors should still be able to get the job done. Don't buy a 7th-generation Intel Core processor unless it's a seriously deep discount, and you should be prepared for some dated performance.

If you're buying a gaming laptop, you should aim for one with a current-generation Nvidia GPU, too. The Nvidia GeForce 20-series graphics chips are the current top-end, and will let you power ray-tracing in games. However, there is the GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1650 in laptops that will be able to power through your PC games at 1080p. Then, in Ultrabooks, you'll find an Nvidia GeForce MX250, which isn't great at games, but works wonders for pro apps you'll use on the road.

Still, you might find a great deal on a laptop with an Nvidia 10-series GPU, just keep in mind that it's the last-generation model.

Finally, a lot of Black Friday laptop deals will try to sell you a laptop without enough RAM. As a general rule of thumb, you should shoot for at least 8GB of RAM on a Windows laptop, and 16GB if you plan on doing any heavy work on it.

These days, you’ll find that many laptops use an SSD (solid-state drive) for storage. SSDs offer very reliable performance and you’ll find that apps and programs will load very quickly.

Cheaper models are more likely to have eMMC drives and though these use flash memory just like an SSD, they’re considerably slower. eMMC is an effective way for laptop manufacturers to cut corners and costs, which is exactly why you’ll often find it in budget laptops.

Traditional hard drives (which you’ll often find referred to as an HDD or hard disk drive) are the slowest medium of storage. Their strength lies in the fact that they usually have far bigger capacity – you can find storage of up to 2TB even in budget hardware.

Reviews are your friend here, so don’t be afraid to Google a particular model and look for an evaluation or two (and again, you can check out TechRadar’s review section ).

Know what you want before Black Friday

Draw up a list of what you want from your laptop before the Black Friday sales begin, and take note of any models or brands that have caught your eye. This means your deal-hunting can be narrowed down and more successful, not to mention quicker.

This will also help to stop you spending money on impulse buys which you may regret later, especially if a deal for something you actually do want crops up later, and you've already blown your budget.

Keep the receipts

Make sure you keep hold of your receipts in case you're not happy with any of your purchases and want a refund – it's also worth checking the refund policy of websites before buying on Black Friday.

Some retailers may offer longer warranties than others, which could be a deciding factor when buying a laptop or MacBook on Black Friday. Most PC manufacturers offer a two-year warranty, but under Australian consumer law, you’ll typically be covered for three years.

Stick with TechRadar to get the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales can get a bit overwhelming, with numerous retailers vying for your custom at the same time. While this means there are very competitive deals to be had, it also unfortunately means there are some deals that aren’t as good as they first appear.

That's why you should visit TechRadar to ensure you get the best Black Friday deals. We keep an eye on all of the top retailer's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and highlight the very best savings on the best laptops.