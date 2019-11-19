Best printers 2019: inkjet, color, mono and laser printers

We help you choose the best printer to buy, both inkjet and laser

Having one of the best printers for your home or office may not be an obvious decision to make. Ultimately, a printer is a printer. And, as long as it prints everything you need it to print right, it shouldn’t make a difference whether you get the best or the cheapest one you could find, right?

Well, you’d be wrong to think so. Whether you’re utilizing your printer mostly for the kids’ homework or you’re using it for your business, having a cheap printer that breaks down or makes a lot of errors during the printing process isn’t just a pain. It’s also time-consuming and certainly not worth all the effort you’ll be spending going back and forth between your computer and the printer alone. Plus, if you’re running a business, you might even need one that delivers top-notch printing performance.

Do yourself a favor: skip the cheapest printers you might find on sale at Staples and invest in a great quality one that will meet your needs and not waste your time instead.

For your sake and sanity, we put together a list of the best printers for 2019. We’ve got all-in-one printers that can do scans and photocopies, photo printers that can produce lab-quality prints of your images, and even solid black and white laser printers for fast – and cheap – printouts for office use.

Guaranteed, the ones on this list won’t have you pulling your hair because your printer just won’t cooperate. In fact, if your old printer has been making cry in frustration, one of these will make you realize what you’ve been missing all these years.

Keep an eye out for great deals as well. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday well on their way, you should be able to take one of these printers home at a bargain price.

Xerox WorkCentre 6515's consistent quality of it colour and mono prints is impressive. (Image credit: Xerox)

Sophisticated laser photocopying at a price

Print speed: 28ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 300 sheets | Weight: 30.7kg

Intuitive touchscreen control

Feature rich printing

Not the fastest

Limited paper capacity

By Xerox standards, this is a modest machine, but it has the specifications and features to suit almost any small to medium business. The print speed is only average, but the consistent quality of it colour and mono prints is impressive. So too is the intuitive touchscreen interface that gives you easy access to a wealth of features such as dual-sided scanning and a broad selection of security features. This feels like a premium product and it’s well supported by modular upgrades.

Brother MFC-J5330DW is a surprisingly compact multifunction device. (Image credit: Image Credit: Brother)

A feature-packed MFD with A3 capability

Print speed: 22ppm | Paper sizes: up to A3 | Paper capacity: 300 sheets | Weight: 16.9kg

Compact A3 printing

Vivid colour prints

Some photos take ages to print

Couldn’t update firmware via Wi-Fi

Given its ability to print on A3 paper, this is a surprisingly compact multifunction device, that will happily share a desk with your PC. It prints clearly in monochrome, while colour photos look quite vibrant on photo paper. The touchscreen is rather small and it’s not the fastest duplex printer around, but it hits a near perfect balance balance between quality, performance and features.

Epson Expression Photo XP-960 delivers superb quality documents and make high-resolution scans. (Image credit: Epson)

Six inks add up to superb A3 photos

Print speed: 8.5ppm | Paper sizes: up to A3 | Paper capacity: 100 sheets | Weight: 8.7kg

Lifelike photos

A3 capability

Slow to print

No ADF or Fax

The compact, lozenge-shaped design belies this MFD’s surprising ability to print on A3 paper. Without taking up much space in your home office, it can turn out superb quality documents and make high-resolution scans. There’s no document feeder or fax facility, but Epson’s six-ink system more than compensates by printing remarkably accurate photos on photo paper.

Canon Pixma TR8550's five-ink system gives great quality photo prints. (Image credit: Canon)

Business-like features and fine prints in a compact MFD

Print speed: 15ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 100 sheets | Weight: 8kg

Generous touchscreen

Vivid 5-ink photos

Costly cartridges

No front USB port

Canon has managed to shrink all of the features a small business might need into a multifunction device that could fit inside a filing cabinet. The five-ink system gives great quality photo prints and the large touchscreen makes it especially easy to use. The print speed is a little slow, even for an inkjet, but it is well featured with both Bluetooth and Wi-fi connectivity and a handy SD-Card slot at the front.

HP LaserJet Pro MFP M227fdw offers an attractive blend of features and performance. (Image credit: HP)

First class laser printing and photocopying

Print speed: 28ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 300 sheets | Weight: 16.9kg

Crisp print quality

Rapid print speed

Expensive

Bulky

If you have the space for it, this multifunction device will serve a small business well thanks to its consistently crisp print quality, useful 35-sheet automatic document feeder and automated photocopying skills. This is a mono machine and it’s not the fastest laser on the block, but it’s quicker than any inkjet and offers an attractive blend of features and performance.

Kyocera Ecosys P6230cdn prints very quickly and quite quietly. (Image Credit: TechRadar) (Image credit: Kyocera)

High speed, high capacity and high quality printing

Print speed: 30ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 500 sheets | Weight: 28.3kg

Deep paper tray

Rapid print speed

Tiny display panel

No inbuilt wi-fi

What looks like a oversized breadbin is actually a highly efficient and reliable colour laser printer. You can fit 500 sheets in the deep main paper tray and with Kyocera’s high capacity toner cartridges installed, the cost per page works out favourably. The interface is cramped and difficult to see, but it prints very quickly and quite quietly too.

Oki C542dn is designed for hardwired workgroups in a busy office. (Image credit: Image Credit: Oki)

Robust and secure laser printing for the busy office

Print speed: 30ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 300 sheets | Weight: 24kg

Fast duplex printing

7-inch display

Expensive

Wi-Fi is extra

This heavy lump of a laser printer is distinguished by a seven-inch touchscreen that makes it very easy and secure to call down print jobs when your standing at the machine. It prints very quickly in duplex mode in either colour or mono, while its high capacity toner cartridges ensure a competitive per page cost. Wi-Fi is not built in, but for hardwired workgroups in a busy office, this machine would serve well.

Photo quality is excellent with Epson EcoTank ET-7750. (Image credit: Epson)

Refillable ink tanks for crisp and cost effective printing

Print speed: 13ppm | Paper sizes: up to A3 | Paper capacity: 100 sheets | Weight: 10.5kg

Vivid A3 photos

Low cost per page

High price point

No ADF, NFC, or fax

Epson’s second generation of EcoTank printers refines its refillable ink system and is deployed here by a highly capable inkjet MDF. Photo quality is excellent and the ability to print on A3 paper is a real boon. The interface lacks a touchscreen and printing is slow, but the pages are well worth waiting for. If the price tag appears prohibitive, that’s because there are two sets of ink bottles in the box. Enough to print 3,600 photos!

Lexmark MB2236adw boasts a wealth of security features and an easy interface. (Image credit: Image Credit: Lexmark)

9. Lexmark MB2236adw printer

Fully loaded laser printing

Print speed: 23ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 251 sheets | Weight: 26.8kg

Strong security

Crisp colours

Not very fast

Wi-Fi is extra

It might look a little top heavy, but this all-in-one A4 printer feels well made and offers plenty of features for the footprint that it takes up. Duplex scanning from the ADF and rapid automatic photocopying are performed flawlessly, while the print quality in both colour and mono is excellent. Duplex printing is not the fastest, but a wealth of security features and an easy interface more than makes up for the shortfall.

Kodak Verité 65 Plus has an ingeniously compact design. (Image credit: Image Credit: Kodak)

Budget all-in-one makes printing a pleasure

Print speed: 10ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 100 sheets | Weight: 4.1kg

Compact design

Very economical

Slow to print

Limited print quality

Kodak’s entry-level printer cannot compete with more expensive models when it comes to print speed, or outright quality, but for value, design and ease of use, it excels. Kodak’s replacement cartridges are more affordable than most inkjets and the interface is especially user-friendly. The ingeniously compact design makes it hard to begrudge a multifunction device with a footprint that’s little bigger than a sheet of A4.

Read the full review: Kodak Verité 65 Plus