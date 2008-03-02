ATC's £25k dream speaker

Active loudspeaker specialist ATC has revealed its new flagship passive loudspeaker, the EL150. Priced at a reassuringly expensive £25,000 per pair, the hand-built monitor is described as "a daring technical and design statement" and features no-compromise materials and state-of-the-art design.

In true ATC tradition, the EL150 boasts in-house drive units and comprises a massive 375m (15-inch) SL15 bass driver, complimented by the brand's established SM150 soft-dome midrange driver.

In a bid for consistency, the special SL15 bass unit comes complete with a colossal hand-made motor assembly, also built at the company's Gloucestershire HQ. A 25mm soft-dome tweeter with a neodymium magnet completes the driver compliment.

The speaker has been designed for low distortion and excellent imaging. ATC claims it offers a flat frequency response from 60Hz to 17kHz and has a wide dispersion to help deliver the image stability.

Weighing in at a considerable 82kg, the flagship speaker has an elliptical piano lacquered cabinet that has been specially designed to eliminate edge diffraction and minimize unwanted cabinet vibration. The system is 91dB efficient and is hand-made to order for those with deep pockets.