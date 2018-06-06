All the BlackBerry Key2 specs have just been leaked, along with the price

The BlackBerry Key2 is officially arriving tomorrow, June 7, but there’s no real need to wait until then to learn all about it, as a complete specs list has just leaked.

Of course, nothing on this list can be taken as confirmed, but it comes from Evan Blass, who has a very good track record with leaks, so there’s a good chance it’s accurate – and it points to a phone that’s significantly better than the BlackBerry KeyOne.

For one thing, the BlackBerry Key2 apparently has a dual-lens rear camera, comprising a 12MP f/1.8 lens and a 12MP f/2.6 one. That’s in place of just a single-lens camera on the KeyOne.

The cameras here can also apparently shoot 4K footage at 30 frames per second and have a dual-LED flash, while there’s an 8MP camera listed for the front.

If these specs are accurate the Key2 is quite an upgrade. Credit: Evan Blass

Upgrades everywhere

Other spec highlights include a 4.5-inch 1080 x 1620 display with a pixel density of 434 pixels per inch, a physical backlit QWERTY keyboard with an integrated fingerprint scanner, a hefty 6GB of RAM (up from a maximum of 4GB on the KeyOne) and an octa-core Snapdragon 660 chipset (replacing the Snapdragon 625 in its predecessor).

The BlackBerry Key2 also apparently has a 3,500mAh battery, 64GB or 128GB of storage, a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone port, fast charging, and runs Android 8.1 Oreo.

The dimensions meanwhile are said to be 151.4 x 71.8 x 8.5mm, making it slimmer than, but otherwise a similar size to, the 149.1 x 72.4 x 9.4mm BlackBerry KeyOne.

We’ve seen plenty of leaked pictures of the BlackBerry Key2 as well, so at this point there doesn’t seem to be much we don’t know.

In fact, we even know the likely price, as in a separate tweet Blass has claimed that it will cost $649 / £579 (around AU$1,015). That's an increase over the $549 / £499 / AU$729 starting price of the KeyOne, but then the specs are also seemingly a lot better, so it's believable.

