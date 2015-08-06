How to write a novel on an iPad

It's said that everyone has a novel inside them, the hard part is getting it out. But with a tablet it's now easier than ever, as you can write whenever and wherever you happen to be.

Of course there are still hurdles. Even if you're strong enough to resist the lure of the latest games and are tired of refreshing Facebook you need the right apps and tools to get the job done. Thankfully if you've got an iPad there's an ever growing number to choose from. Here's where to start.