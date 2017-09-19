How to free up disk space on an iPhone

Update: iOS 11 is out now! It's 1.7GB in size, so if you're concerned at all about space, you may want to follow these tips to make some room on your iPhone.

Running out of room on your iPhone can severely restrict what you can do with it - no space for photos and videos, no space for new apps, and the apps you do have are misbehaving because they don't have anywhere to save new stuff.

The good news is that it's not too difficult to free up some extra room on your iPhone, if you know the right tricks, and we're about to share them with you. We'd recommend you tackle the problem as early as possible too, rather than waiting until you're almost out of storage space before doing anything about it.