The best Optus mobile plans for November 2019

Optus and Telstra have been locked in a fierce duel for the telco crown for years now, and while each offers its own perks, Optus is often a better prospect if you're after overall value on your brand new phone, especially with its frequent specials and promos.

The budget and mid-tier plans that Optus offers are seriously compelling, and if you're after big data, this provider has little in the way of competition. Other perks like Optus Sport and National Geographic subscriptions sweeten the deal.

After digging through the contracts that Optus has to offer, we've picked out three of the best plans to suit different needs. Whether you're after the most affordable budget option, the most well-balanced plan or simply one with massive amounts of data, we've got you covered.

Editor's choice and best overall value

iPhone 11 128GB | 100GB data | AU$112 pm For those wanting to keep up with the latest iPhone, this plan from Optus offers a free "New Phone Trade Up" after 12 months (valued at AU$149), along with three months of free plan fees (valued at AU$255) and a limited offer of 100GB of data. All three of these bonuses end 24/11. Oh, and you can also nab a free 6 month Apple Music trial, valued at AU$71.94. Total cost over 24 months is AU$2,688

View Deal

Best budget option

Google Pixel 3 64GB | 30GB data | AU$59 pm While the Pixel 4 did just launch, the Pixel 3 is still well and truly an awesome flagship device, and this special plan from Optus is top-notch value. 30GB will be plenty, especially at the low price of AU$59 each month. Total cost over 24 months is AU$1,416

View Deal

Best premium plan

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 256GB | 200GB data | Unlimited international talk and text | AU$139 pm For the latest in premium phones, look no further than the larger of the two Samsung phablets – the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. Alongside this 256GB handset, you'll be getting a 200GB download limit every month, 2GB of roaming data to burn, unlimited international talk and text and extras like Optus Sport and National Geographic. Total cost over 24 months is AU$3,336

View Deal