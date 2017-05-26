YU Yureka Black to break cover next week

Amidst reports of Micromax shutting down YU Televentures, we are now coming across a new teaser for a slightly revamped version of the YU Yureka. Known as the YU Yureka Black, the smartphone will be available in a solitary Black color variant, thus explaining the name. Further, the specs sheet will see an upgrade as well, which is much needed given that the original Yureka was launched in 2014.

We don't have much word on the specifications of the device or about the list of changes that will be on board. The launch event will be held on the 1st of June, so we only have to wait a week to get more details on the device.

The company's teaser is accompanied with the line “Yureka is Back with Black”, indicating that the company is banking heavily on this new color variant. YU has struggled to strike a chord with the masses, which is mainly why Micromax wanted to shut it down. The new Yureka Black seems to be the company's way of making a comeback in the mobile industry. YU’s last two phones came in August 2016 in the form of the Yureka S and the Yunique Plus. Needless to say, the two phones didn't break any sales records, mainly due to the presence of other mid-ranged handsets in the market.

We expect the Yureka Black to carry a price tag of under Rs 10,000 or lower when it is unveiled next week. Unfortunately, the company hasn't divulged any details regarding the pricing or precise availability.