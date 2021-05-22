You don't need to wait until Memorial Day sales to get fantastic gaming laptop deals

Even though we're slowly inching closer to the annual Memorial Day sales, there are a ton of fantastic gaming laptop deals this week that prove you don't have to have patience to be rewarded...

First up, this Dell G5 15 SE over at the official Dell Store for $685.99 (was $929.99) is looking like an amazing pound-for-pound buy if you're strictly on a budget. Being manned with exclusively AMD components - A Ryzen 5-4800H processor, Radeon RX5600M graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD to be precise - gives this one some great bang for the buck. Don't get us wrong, it's not that powerful, but for 1080p gaming on a budget, you can do far, far worse.

Another great gaming laptop deal this weekend is this 15.6-inch Evoo at Walmart for $899 (was $1099). This one's got an RTX 2060, Ryzen 7-4800H, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, making it pretty much the most powerful mid-range gaming laptop you can get your hands on right now. Evoo, being Walmart's 'own brand' doesn't carry much street cred, but forget that if you want value - this one will max out your games no problem.

Of course, that Evoo does have slightly older specs now. If you'd like something really up-to-date, then we recommend this new Dell G15 at the official store for $1,299.99. This one's definitely one of the more pricey gaming laptop deals out there, but you'll be securing yourself an RTX 3060 here, alongside an Intel Core i7-10870H, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - absolutely top-end specs. Students can also bag an extra $100 off this machine by using the code STUDENT100 at checkout.

Gaming laptop deals ahead of Memorial Day

Dell G5 15 SE gaming laptop: $929.99 $685.99 at Dell

Save $244 - This is one of the better budget gaming laptop deals we've seen from Dell in the past few weeks - a stellar price on an exclusively AMD equipped machine. Inside this Dell G5 15 you're getting a Ryzen 5 4600H processor, Radeon RX 5600M graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Those are specs that will really put out some respectable performance at 1080p, even on fairly demanding titles.View Deal

Evoo 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1099 $899 at Walmart

Save $200 - If you're shopping for that perfect mid-range gaming laptop deal then we heartily recommend this 15.6-inch Evoo from Walmart. Ok, so it's a Walmart 'own-brand' machine but that doesn't mean it doesn't pack some serious components. To be specific, this one's got a Ryzen 7-4800H, RTX 2060, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, making it one exceptionally powerful laptop for the money.View Deal

New Dell G15 gaming laptop: $1,399.99 $1,299.99 at Dell

Save $100 - Got a little more to spend? This new Dell G15 isn't exactly what you'd call a cheap gaming laptop deal, but it's still a great buy if you want something up to date that will last a good few years. With a combination of an Intel Core i7-10870H, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and crucially an RTX 3060 graphics card, this one's going to let you max out even the latest games with ease. Note: students can save an extra $100 on this machine by using the code STUDENT100 at checkout.View Deal

