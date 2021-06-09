You can now order UFC 263 to watch Adesanya vs Vettori 2 - here's how to stream

Israel "The Last Stylebender" Adesanya returns to the Octagon this weekend as he puts his middleweight crown on the line for a much-anticipated rematch against old foe Marvin Vettori at UFC 263.

Looking to put the disappointment of his light heavyweight title fight defeat against Jan Błachowicz back in March at UFC 259 behind him, Adesanya will once once again face Italian star Vettori in a 185-pound title showdown on Saturday.

Set to take place on Saturday, June 12, it's a card no MMA fan will want to miss - read on to find out how to book UFC 263 and watch all the action from Arizona online from anywhere.

The pair last met in 2018, with Adesanya coming out on top via a narrow split decision in a fight that could have easily gone either way.

Vettori has bounced back well since that defeat, winning his last five bouts, with his last victory coming against Kevin Holland in April via a unanimous decision, in a fight that saw the 27-year-old land 11 takedowns.

The bill also includes Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards as co-main event in a long-awaited welterweight match-up originally scheduled for UFC 263, that was nixed after Diaz suffered a minor injury in training.

If you're in the US and trying to track down a stream for Adesanya vs Vettori 2, then ESPN Plus has you covered. The network holds exclusive rights to UFC 263, meaning it is the one place to watch the whole card. You can tune in to watch all of the action including preliminary fights on Saturday from 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT. There are three options on cost, which depend on whether or not you already subscribe to the service. 1. Existing ESPN Plus subscribers If you already enjoy the fruits of ESPN Plus, then it's very straight forward. It's a classic pay-per-view scenario, and you'll need to spend $69.99 to watch UFC 263. 2. UFC 263 + ESPN Plus If you don't yet subscribe to ESPN Plus, then you can take advantage of this great value offer. You'll need to go for the UFC Bundle, costing you $89.98. That gets you both the UFC 263 PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ that would normally cost $60 alone! 3. UFC 263 + Disney Plus/ESPN Plus/ Hulu bundle Your final option is to buy access to UFC 263 for $82.99 and, with it, get one month of access to the Disney Plus Bundle. So that's a jam-packed 30 days of everything on Disney Plus - think all of Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons, Star Wars and stacks more - the full catalog of live sports and documentaries on ESPN+, AND the hundreds of box sets and films on Hulu.View Deal

What does a UFC fan receive with their ESPN+ subscription?

As well as all the action from Arizona, a subscription to ESPN+ opens up access to exclusive live UFC Fight Nights, alongside original content including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy, plus classic fights, replays, and there’s also the perk of fewer adverts.

Outside of UFC live streams and coverage, ESPN Plus continues to pick up loads of other great live sport action. Alongside top rank boxing, it also shows loads of European soccer, and even gets the odd NHL and NFL game. Considering you get the whole year for less than an effective $30 with the above bundle, it's hard to ignore the value.