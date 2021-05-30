This $700 off Dell XPS 13 deal is one of the best Memorial Day laptop sales this year

We've just spotted what has to be one of the strongest Dell XPS 13 deals we've seen so far this year, courtesy of the annual Dell Memorial Day laptop sales - this new Dell XPS 13 for just $799.99 (was $1,499).

Aside from the whopping $700 off, what makes this Memorial Day laptop sale so good is that it's a rare chance to bag the latest model with a 4k display and 10th gen Core i5 processor for (relatively) cheap. While Dell XPS 13 deals in themselves aren't that uncommon, Dell doesn't tend to offer such big discounts on the latest machines, which feature a rather fetching near-bezeless edge-to-edge design.

As we previously mentioned, this is the 10th gen Intel Core i5 spec, and it also features 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. These are the kind of 'baseline' specs you'll find on these ultrabooks but they're still pretty damn fast for most applications and should last you a few good years down the lines too.

While those specs are respectable, the star of the show here is definitely the stunning 4K display. On a 13.3-inch form factor, you're simply packing in a ton of pixels here and it's also capable of 500 Nits of brightness. For context, that's a level of brightness that's only matched by the most premium of desktop monitors.

So, if you're looking for a machine that runs great and looks even better, then this discounted XPS 13 deal from the Dell Memorial Day sales is a great choice. Alternatively, you could also head over to our main Memorial Day sales page to see what other retailers are offering today. We've also got a page for this week's best Memorial Day laptop sales specifically too.

