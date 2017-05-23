Xiaomi Mi 6 set to come in three versions with two different chipsets

While Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 4 in India on January 9, leaks and rumours regarding the company’s flagship handset, the Mi 6 have been building up steam.

Latest rumours indicate that the Mi 6 will come in three different variants with different chipsets in each. This also leads us to assume that the other specifications will vary depending on the type of SoC used.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is the successor to the Mi 5 and is set to be showcased at the Mobile World Congress next month.

Early leaks indicate that out of the three variants on offer, two are supposed to be powered by the Helio X30 chipset and Snapdragon 835 respectively. The model with the Helio X30 SoX is set to be priced at RMB 1,999 ( Roughly Rs 19,800) and the variant with the top of the line Snapdragon 835 is et to be prices at RMB 2,499 ( Roughly Rs 24,800). This variant will also come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The third variant will be the top of the line model and will cost RMB 2,999 ( Approximately Rs 29,600). This variant is set to come with same Snapdragon 835 as the middle variant but will increase the RAM to 6GB and the internal storage to a whopping 256GB. The top of the line model will also feature a dual-edge curved display, circa the Galaxy S7 Edge.

All three models will be powered by a 3,000mAh battery and will come with USB C for charging and data transfer.

On the imaging front, reports indicate that the device will come with a 16MP camera at the rear with 4K recording support and a 4MP sensor at the front for selfies. Some rumours also point to the the Mi 6 coming with a dual-camera setup at the rear.

The Mi 6 is set to come with a metal back, a physical home button with an embedded physical home button and a dual-tone design. Software wise, the smartphone will run on the latest version of MIUI which be based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

The middle and top variants with the Snapdragon 835 SoC are set to be called the Xiaomi Mi 6 and the Xiaomi Mi 6 Pro. The nomenclature of the low-end variant is unknown at the moment.