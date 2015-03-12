TechRadar Deals: Bookshelf speakers, storage, games and lots more!

Only a couple more days to go until the weekend, so while you're twiddling your thumbs, check out some of these deals we've found online in the last few hours.
For those hoping to play some games this weekend, we'll start off with a couple of Xbox One and PS4 bargains, and here they are:
The best console driving game around right now, until Project Cars comes out at least, is Forza Horizon 2 on Xbox One. It's a gorgeous game and super fun to play, and it's currently available for just £21.99 using the secret code PATDAY20.
If you're a PS4 gamer, we've found the planet's best selling game right now - Dying Light - for just £34.99 using that same secret code - PATDAY20.
TODAY'S MEGA DEALS
Bookshelf speakers: If you're looking to add some serious sound quality to your office or living room, and PC speakers just aren't good enough, think about getting some bookshelf speakers. We've found the Audioengine A5+W active bookshelf speakers at Amazon for £229.99 - that's £100 off.
Wireless speaker: If a little portable Bluetooth speaker is more what you're looking for, check out the Native Union Switch. It'll playu music from your phone or tablet wirelessly for up to 14 hours straight, and it'll use it's jumbo battery to transfer juice to your mobile if it's running low on battery. It was £119.99 but it's now £69 at Amazon.co.uk
Storage enclosure: Want to use an internal 2.5-inch SSD or HDD as an external drive? You'll need a USB 3.0 enclosure, and this one is currently available online for just £15.99 at Amazon.co.uk
Massive hard drive: Got lots of large photos and videos you need to store? You're going to need a versatile external hard drive. Get this 8TB (yep, that's 8000GB) Seagate drive, designed for backing up your computer's important files, for just £199.99 at Amazon.co.uk - that's 2.5p per GB.
USB stick: Or if you need 8GB of storage rather than 8TB, how about this keyring USB stick from Kingston? Currently just £2.87, down from £8 at Amazon.co.uk
MORE DEALS
GARMIN VIRB 16MP ACTION CAMERA BUNDLE, WITH EXTRA LONG BATTERY POWER- £89.99 at the hut
NETGEAR GS308-100UKS 8 Port Gigabit Ethernet 10/100/1000 Mbps Switch - Only £13.89 at Amazon
Orbitsound SB60LX 200W Soundbar with Integrated Subwoofer Powered by airSOUND Technology - Down to £119.99 at Amazon
Verbatim 98243 MediaShare Wireless - For as little as £24.99 at Amazon
Toshiba Mini 3D Sound Bar II with Wireless Sub Woofer - For as little as £129 at Amazon
Y-cam HomeMonitor Indoor - Wi-Fi Wireless Security Camera with Free Cloud Recording - Reduced down to £99.99 at Amazon
Beacon Phoenix Bluetooth Portable Speaker - Reduced from £89.99 down to £41.10 at Amazon
Mpow® Swift Bluetooth 4.0 Wireless Stereo Sweatproof Jogger - For as little as £16.99 at Amazon
Kindle Fire HDX 8.9" Tablet - Reduced down to £230.30 at Amazon
SanDisk Extreme 64 GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive - For only £24.99 at Amazon
Lenco ipt-6 Tower Speaker Featuring 3D Sonic Sound Emotion and 30 Pin Ipod/Iphone - Reduced from £199.99 down to £65.98
Xenta Flat 2 Metre HDMI Cable with Blue Braided Cable - Now only £2.99 at ebuyer
Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller Glacier White - For as little as £36.47 at gamestop
Skullcandy Aviator 2.0 Over-Ear Headphones - Down to £84.63 at Amazon
Olympus Stylus SZ-15 Digital Super Zoom Camera - Red - For as little as £92.41 at Amazon
Klipsch KMC 3 Music Center - White - Now only £139.16 at Amazon
Anker® 40W 5-Port USB Car Charger with PowerIQ - Reduced down to £11.99 at Amazon
Philips O'Neill SHO9567GB/10 STRETCH Scratch Headphones - For only £36.79 at Amazon
Xbox One Solus Console with 7 inch Connect Tablet and £10 Xbox Live Currency - For as little as £329 at Tesco
SanDisk 64GB Ultra Micro SDXC plus SD Adapter Class 10 - Down to £19.99 at memorybits
OtterBox Symmetry Case for Apple iPhone 6 - Glacier - Reduced down to £14.90 at Amazon
Razer Deathadder Ergonomic Gaming Mouse - For as little as £44.97 at Amazon
Logitech T650 Wireless Rechargeable Touchpad - Reduced down to £19.90 at Amazon
Amazon Kindle eReader, 6" Touch Screen, Wi-Fi - For only £49 at John Lewis
GAMES
Injustice: Gods Among Us - Down to £13.98 at Amazon
New Super Mario Brothers (Wii) - Only £29.62 at Amazon
Diablo III: Reaper of Souls - Collector's Edition (Mac/PC DVD) - Down to £25.71 at Amazon
Forza Horizon 2 (Xbox One) - For as little as £21.99 at xtra-vision (Use code PATDAY20)
Dying Light (PS4) - Only £34.49 at xtra-vision (Use code PATDAY20)
The Evil Within (360) - Down to £15.17 at Amazon
Football Manager 2015 PC/Mac - Down to £13.65 at cdkeys
Murdered: Soul Suspect - For as little as £11.86 at Amazon
LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga (Wii) - Now only £14.41 at Amazon
Thief - Down to £18 at Amazon
Dragon Age Inquisition - For only £34.85 at Amazon
Need for Speed: Rivals - For as little as £14.86 at shopto
White Night [Online Game Code] PS4 - For only £11.99 at Amazon
Call of Duty: Ghosts (Xbox 360 & Xbox One) - Down to £9.99 at Amazon
Call of Duty Ghosts - For only £9.85 at shopto
Mario Party 10 Wii U - Down to £24.99 at Zavvi
Evolve - Only £21.99 at Amazon