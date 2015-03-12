TechRadar Deals: Bookshelf speakers, storage, games and lots more!

Only a couple more days to go until the weekend, so while you're twiddling your thumbs, check out some of these deals we've found online in the last few hours.

For those hoping to play some games this weekend, we'll start off with a couple of Xbox One and PS4 bargains, and here they are:

The best console driving game around right now, until Project Cars comes out at least, is Forza Horizon 2 on Xbox One. It's a gorgeous game and super fun to play, and it's currently available for just £21.99 using the secret code PATDAY20.

If you're a PS4 gamer, we've found the planet's best selling game right now - Dying Light - for just £34.99 using that same secret code - PATDAY20.

TODAY'S MEGA DEALS

Bookshelf speakers: If you're looking to add some serious sound quality to your office or living room, and PC speakers just aren't good enough, think about getting some bookshelf speakers. We've found the Audioengine A5+W active bookshelf speakers at Amazon for £229.99 - that's £100 off.

Wireless speaker: If a little portable Bluetooth speaker is more what you're looking for, check out the Native Union Switch. It'll playu music from your phone or tablet wirelessly for up to 14 hours straight, and it'll use it's jumbo battery to transfer juice to your mobile if it's running low on battery. It was £119.99 but it's now £69 at Amazon.co.uk

Storage enclosure: Want to use an internal 2.5-inch SSD or HDD as an external drive? You'll need a USB 3.0 enclosure, and this one is currently available online for just £15.99 at Amazon.co.uk

Massive hard drive: Got lots of large photos and videos you need to store? You're going to need a versatile external hard drive. Get this 8TB (yep, that's 8000GB) Seagate drive, designed for backing up your computer's important files, for just £199.99 at Amazon.co.uk - that's 2.5p per GB.

USB stick: Or if you need 8GB of storage rather than 8TB, how about this keyring USB stick from Kingston? Currently just £2.87, down from £8 at Amazon.co.uk

MORE DEALS

GARMIN VIRB 16MP ACTION CAMERA BUNDLE, WITH EXTRA LONG BATTERY POWER- £89.99 at the hut

NETGEAR GS308-100UKS 8 Port Gigabit Ethernet 10/100/1000 Mbps Switch - Only £13.89 at Amazon

Orbitsound SB60LX 200W Soundbar with Integrated Subwoofer Powered by airSOUND Technology - Down to £119.99 at Amazon

Verbatim 98243 MediaShare Wireless - For as little as £24.99 at Amazon

Toshiba Mini 3D Sound Bar II with Wireless Sub Woofer - For as little as £129 at Amazon

Y-cam HomeMonitor Indoor - Wi-Fi Wireless Security Camera with Free Cloud Recording - Reduced down to £99.99 at Amazon

Beacon Phoenix Bluetooth Portable Speaker - Reduced from £89.99 down to £41.10 at Amazon

Mpow® Swift Bluetooth 4.0 Wireless Stereo Sweatproof Jogger - For as little as £16.99 at Amazon

Kindle Fire HDX 8.9" Tablet - Reduced down to £230.30 at Amazon

SanDisk Extreme 64 GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive - For only £24.99 at Amazon

Lenco ipt-6 Tower Speaker Featuring 3D Sonic Sound Emotion and 30 Pin Ipod/Iphone - Reduced from £199.99 down to £65.98

Xenta Flat 2 Metre HDMI Cable with Blue Braided Cable - Now only £2.99 at ebuyer

Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller Glacier White - For as little as £36.47 at gamestop

Skullcandy Aviator 2.0 Over-Ear Headphones - Down to £84.63 at Amazon

Olympus Stylus SZ-15 Digital Super Zoom Camera - Red - For as little as £92.41 at Amazon

Klipsch KMC 3 Music Center - White - Now only £139.16 at Amazon

Anker® 40W 5-Port USB Car Charger with PowerIQ - Reduced down to £11.99 at Amazon

Philips O'Neill SHO9567GB/10 STRETCH Scratch Headphones - For only £36.79 at Amazon

Xbox One Solus Console with 7 inch Connect Tablet and £10 Xbox Live Currency - For as little as £329 at Tesco

SanDisk 64GB Ultra Micro SDXC plus SD Adapter Class 10 - Down to £19.99 at memorybits

OtterBox Symmetry Case for Apple iPhone 6 - Glacier - Reduced down to £14.90 at Amazon

Razer Deathadder Ergonomic Gaming Mouse - For as little as £44.97 at Amazon

Logitech T650 Wireless Rechargeable Touchpad - Reduced down to £19.90 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle eReader, 6" Touch Screen, Wi-Fi - For only £49 at John Lewis

GAMES

Injustice: Gods Among Us - Down to £13.98 at Amazon

New Super Mario Brothers (Wii) - Only £29.62 at Amazon

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls - Collector's Edition (Mac/PC DVD) - Down to £25.71 at Amazon

Forza Horizon 2 (Xbox One) - For as little as £21.99 at xtra-vision (Use code PATDAY20)

Dying Light (PS4) - Only £34.49 at xtra-vision (Use code PATDAY20)

The Evil Within (360) - Down to £15.17 at Amazon

Football Manager 2015 PC/Mac - Down to £13.65 at cdkeys

Murdered: Soul Suspect - For as little as £11.86 at Amazon

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga (Wii) - Now only £14.41 at Amazon

Thief - Down to £18 at Amazon

Dragon Age Inquisition - For only £34.85 at Amazon

Need for Speed: Rivals - For as little as £14.86 at shopto

White Night [Online Game Code] PS4 - For only £11.99 at Amazon

Call of Duty: Ghosts (Xbox 360 & Xbox One) - Down to £9.99 at Amazon

Call of Duty Ghosts - For only £9.85 at shopto

Mario Party 10 Wii U - Down to £24.99 at Zavvi

Evolve - Only £21.99 at Amazon