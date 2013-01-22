Cortado extends Workplace app

Cortado has added the ability to share files with other users to its Cortado Workplace app.

The company, which provides cloud desktop solutions, has made the feature, which is already accessible through PCs and laptops, available on mobile devices using iOS, Android or BlackBerry.

The feature makes it possible to store shared documents in a password-protected cloud drive and to download or access them via a secure link with the native clients for the mobile operating systems.

When sharing a file, a personalised link is sent to the recipient, who has to have a Workplace account for access. There is an option to give the recipient a data-optimised preview of the file without the need for an account.

In addition, the preview option enables recipients to preview the document first to ensure that it is safe to download.

The function is operated by dragging and dropping to the browser window of the HTML5 client and clicking the 'share' icon. Users then enter the email addresses of those who can share the document and click to confirm, and email is automatically sent to the recipient containing a link to the document, or if selected, the file preview.

"File sharing is an important functional upgrade of our cloud desktop app," said Dirk Löwenberg, business director online sales and services for Cortado. "In order to adequately protect our customers' files, we have provided a solution that is not only simple but also the most secure compared to competitors."

The apps for iPhone, iPad, Android and BlackBerry are free from app stores.