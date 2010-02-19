In pictures: Android and an ebook in a laptop

ARM was demonstrating some of the tech goodies it's enabled recently, and one of the stars was the dual-screened Entourage Edge device.

Packing Android on one side and an ebook reader on the other, this is a laptop-style device designed to make paper textbooks a thing of the past.

You can look books or web pages or applications up on the Android screen, and with the touch of a button port that over the ebook reader to check it out without draining the battery.

The Android section holds a wealth of ebooks, a shopping portal to buy more, and all the applications you're used to from the Android Market.

The ebook side allows you to make annotations on the text using the bundled stylus, and export it to a PDF when you're finished.

There's an SD card slot for adding in your own content, and a SIM card slot so you don't always need to be near a Wi-Fi hotspot to get your latest reading fix.

Although Entourage won't be releasing this Edge device directly (as it's an ODM) it seems like it will be coming to market in Q2, which makes a nice change when we're looking at this kind of tech.

No word on whether this will be coming to the UK as yet, but we hope it does - we might even go back to university just to show it off to all our... well, we wouldn't have any friends, but we could sit at the front and be smug.