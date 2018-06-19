Wileyfox Swift 2 range now has Android 8.1 Oreo

If you’re an owner of the Wileyfox Swift 2, Wileyfox Swift 2 Plus or Wileyfox Swift 2 X then your handset should have just got a bit better, as Android 8.1 Oreo is now rolling out to the range.

This is the second major Android update that the Swift 2 range has had, and it brings new features such as picture-in-picture mode, notification dots and battery life optimisations, so your phone should also last a little longer between charges.

Along with the new Android goodies, this software update will bring the Wileyfox Care app to your phone, which offers 24/7 live support chat functionality.

Apparently it also offers ‘self-healing’ features, to help your device feel brand new every day. It’s not clear exactly what that means, but it sounds like it might be some kind of system cleaner designed to keep your phone running smoothly.

Here now or coming soon

The update to Android 8.1 is apparently available now, so you might already have it, but if not don’t worry, as it’s sure to get pushed to your phone soon, so just keep an eye out over the next few days.

And if you’re not using a phone in the Wileyfox Swift 2 range you’re not necessarily out of luck, as the company has said that for the Wileyfox Spark range it’s awaiting “Google’s Android and MediaTek news on a support timeline for further upgrades.”

For the Wileyfox Swift and Wileyfox Storm the news is to “watch this space”, so there might be things planned even for the oldest Wileyfox handsets.