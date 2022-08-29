What time is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3 released on Disney Plus?

Audio player loading…

When is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3 being released? We suspect you've asked yourself that question for a few days now. Luckily for you, we're here to provide you with an answer.

Below, we'll explain when She-Hulk episode 3 will smash its way onto Disney Plus. Additionally, we'll run you through a full release schedule for the MCU Phase 4 TV show, which will only be a third of the way through its nine-episode run once its third episode is released. We know, we're shocked that a Marvel Disney Plus series is going to run for more than six episodes, too!

Ready to proceed? Great, here's when She-Hulk episode 3 will launch on Disney Plus.

When is She-Hulk episode 3 coming to Disney Plus?

Pug comes bearing you She-Hulk-related gifts, dear reader. (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3 will land on Disney Plus on Thursday, September 1 at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET / 8 AM BST / 12:30 PM IST / 5 PM AEST.

For those of you who live in the US, that means you're in for a late night or very early start. That's as long as you decide to watch the show's latest entry as soon as it drop, anyway. Meanwhile, UK viewers should be able to catch it before work or school (if you're returning to school after the summer holidays on this date).

Over in India, Marvel fans will be able to stream She-Hulk's third episode on their lunch break. Finally, Australian audiences can catch it as soon as their work shift finishes (if you work a traditional 9 to 5 job), or wait until you're home to stream it.

She-Hulk episode 3 will be a bit longer, runtime wise, than the second episode was. It'll run for 35 minutes – credits and mid-credits scene included.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: full Disney Plus release schedule

We feel your pain, Jennifer. (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Want to know when every episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will launch on Disney Plus? Read on for a full release date schedule:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1 – Thursday, August 18 (available now)

– Thursday, August 18 (available now) She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2 –Thursday, August 25 (available now)

–Thursday, August 25 (available now) She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3 – Thursday, September 1

– Thursday, September 1 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 4 – Thursday, September 8

– Thursday, September 8 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5 – Thursday, September 15

– Thursday, September 15 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 6 – Thursday, September 22

– Thursday, September 22 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 7 – Thursday, September 29

– Thursday, September 29 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 8 – Thursday, October 6

– Thursday, October 6 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 9 – Thursday, October 13

