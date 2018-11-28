Walmart's best Cyber Monday deals still available

If you missed out on Walmart's Black Friday or Cyber Monday sale, then fear not. Walmart has extended their Cyber Monday discounts, and that means you can still save big on hundreds of items throughout the site.
Walmart's Cyber Week deals include savings on gaming laptops, 4K TVs, kitchen appliances, laptops & more.
Right now you can get the Samsung 58-inch 4K Smart TV for $547.99. That's a $100 discount and an excellent price for a 58-inch 4K TV.
Samsung 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
$649.99 $547.99 at Walmart
Get the 58-inch Samsung 4K TV for only $548 at Walmart during Cyber Week. That's a $100 discount for this smart TV that offers a crisp, clear picture that is 4X the resolution of Full HD.
Walmart is also offering price cuts on the Nintendo 2DS XL, Nest Learning Thermostat and Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop.
Shop more of Walmart's best Cyber Week deals below.
Walmart's Cyber Week Deals: Live
Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle
$299 $219 at Walmart
For a limited time, the Xbox One S Minecraft bundle is on sale for only $199 at Walmart. The Xbox One S bundle includes a console with 4K blu-ray support, a full game download of Minecraft, and a wireless controller.
New Nintendo 2DS XL
$144.95 $129 at Walmart
Take your favorite Nintendo games anywhere you go with the newly released Nintendo 2DS XL. Walmart's Cyber Monday sale price is only $129.
Sceptre 32-inch Class HD LED TV
$179.99 $89.99 at Walmart
The Sceptre 32-inch TV is on sale at Walmart for only $89.99. That's a great deal if you're looking for a budget TV.
Vizio 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
$478 $418 at Walmart
Get the Vizio 55-inch 4K Ultra HD for $60 off at Walmart. That's a fantastic price for a 55-inch 4K TV with smart capabilities.
Vizio D60-F3 4K TV with HDR
$698 $598 at Walmart
You'll be able to save $100 on this Vizio 60-inch 4K TV with HDR. This is a great deal if you're looking for a large screen 4K TV under $600.
Lenovo Ideapad 320 15.6-inch Laptop
$399 $299 at Walmart
A great deal if you're looking for a budget laptop, the Lenovo Ideapad is on sale at Walmart for $299. The 15.6-inch laptop offers 1080p IPS LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD.
MSI GV62 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop
$1,099 $899 at Walmart
The MSI GV62 is on sale at Walmart for only $899. That's a fantastic price for the 15.6-inch gaming laptop that features 8GB of RAM, Intel 8th Generation 6-Core processors and a VR-ready GTX 1060 graphics card.
Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen)
$249 $179 at Walmart
The best-selling Nest Thermostat is on sale at Walmart for $179. That's a $70 discount for this smart thermostat that saves up to 15% on heating and cooling bills.
GOTRAX GXL Commuting Electric Scooter
$499 $399 at Walmart
Electric scooters are all the rage this year, and Walmart has the GOTRAX GXL Electric Scooter on sale for $399. The scooter features a 250-watt engine and can reach a top speed of 15 mph.
Instant Pot Gem 6 Qt 8-in-1 Multicooker
$79 $55 at Walmart
Save $20 today on the Instant Pot Gem 6 Qt Multicooker at Walmart. The stainless steal Instant Pot can slow cook, sear/saut, cook rice, steam, stew, roast, bake, and warm.