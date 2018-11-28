Walmart's best Cyber Monday deals still available

If you missed out on Walmart's Black Friday or Cyber Monday sale, then fear not. Walmart has extended their Cyber Monday discounts, and that means you can still save big on hundreds of items throughout the site.



Walmart's Cyber Week deals include savings on gaming laptops, 4K TVs, kitchen appliances, laptops & more.



Right now you can get the Samsung 58-inch 4K Smart TV for $547.99. That's a $100 discount and an excellent price for a 58-inch 4K TV.

Get the 58-inch Samsung 4K TV for only $548 at Walmart during Cyber Week. That's a $100 discount for this smart TV that offers a crisp, clear picture that is 4X the resolution of Full HD.View Deal

Walmart is also offering price cuts on the Nintendo 2DS XL, Nest Learning Thermostat and Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop.



Shop more of Walmart's best Cyber Week deals below.

Walmart's Cyber Week Deals: Live

For a limited time, the Xbox One S Minecraft bundle is on sale for only $199 at Walmart. The Xbox One S bundle includes a console with 4K blu-ray support, a full game download of Minecraft, and a wireless controller.View Deal

Take your favorite Nintendo games anywhere you go with the newly released Nintendo 2DS XL. Walmart's Cyber Monday sale price is only $129.View Deal

A great deal if you're looking for a budget laptop, the Lenovo Ideapad is on sale at Walmart for $299. The 15.6-inch laptop offers 1080p IPS LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD.View Deal

The MSI GV62 is on sale at Walmart for only $899. That's a fantastic price for the 15.6-inch gaming laptop that features 8GB of RAM, Intel 8th Generation 6-Core processors and a VR-ready GTX 1060 graphics card.View Deal