Walmart's 4th of July sale: save up to $500 on 4K TVs

If you don't want to wait for Amazon Prime Day to snag a killer deal on a TV, then you can take advantage of Walmart's 4th of July sale that's going on right now. You can score huge savings on best-selling 4K TVs from top brands like Sceptre, Vizio, TCL, and more.



A standout deal includes the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $369.99. That's a whopping $530 discount and the lowest price we've found for the UHD TV. You'll get to watch your favorite movies and TV shows in stunning 4K resolution that results in life-like images and bold, bright colors. The big-screen TV also includes four different HDMI ports so you can connect up to four different devices at once to stream, listen, and browse all your favorite multimedia.



Because this TV doesn't offer smart capabilities, it's perfect for someone that already owns a streaming device. If you don't have one, you can always snag a Fire TV Stick at Amazon for just $39.99.

Shop more of Walmart's best TV deals below that include a range of different sizes, features, and prices. Keep in mind these are limited-time offers, so you should take advantage now while supplies last.

