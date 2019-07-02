Walmart's 4th of July sale: save up to $500 on 4K TVs

If you don't want to wait for Amazon Prime Day to snag a killer deal on a TV, then you can take advantage of Walmart's 4th of July sale that's going on right now. You can score huge savings on best-selling 4K TVs from top brands like Sceptre, Vizio, TCL, and more.
A standout deal includes the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $369.99. That's a whopping $530 discount and the lowest price we've found for the UHD TV. You'll get to watch your favorite movies and TV shows in stunning 4K resolution that results in life-like images and bold, bright colors. The big-screen TV also includes four different HDMI ports so you can connect up to four different devices at once to stream, listen, and browse all your favorite multimedia.
Because this TV doesn't offer smart capabilities, it's perfect for someone that already owns a streaming device. If you don't have one, you can always snag a Fire TV Stick at Amazon for just $39.99.
Sceptre 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV
$899.99 $369.99 at Walmart
For a limited time, you can save $530 on the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart. This is the best price we've seen for the UHD TV that features four HDMI ports.
View Deal
Shop more of Walmart's best TV deals below that include a range of different sizes, features, and prices. Keep in mind these are limited-time offers, so you should take advantage now while supplies last.
Walmart 4K TV deals:
Vizio 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV
$428 $279.99 at Walmart
A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV with smart capabilities, you can get the Vizio 50-inch TV on sale at Walmart for just $279.99. That's the lowest price we've found for the UHD TV.
View Deal
Vizio 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
$478 $319.99 at Walmart
You can save $158 on the Vizio 55-inch 4K Smart TV at Walmart. The budget-friendly TV features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.
View Deal
Hisense 60-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV
$499.99 $329.99 at Walmart
Get the Hisense 60-inch 4K UHD TV on sale for $329.99. That's a $170 discount and the best price we've seen for the smart TV that has the Roku experience built-in.
View Deal
TCL 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV
$1,299.99 $799.99 at Walmart
You can save a whopping $500 on the TCL 75-inch 4K UHD TV. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream your favorite multimedia from the home screen of your TV.
View Deal
More 4th of July Sales:
- Walmart - save on electronics, patio furniture, home items and more
- Amazon - deals on appliances, electronics, clothing and more
- SimpliSafe - 15% off + free camera
- Overstock - extra 20% off select items plus free shipping
- Home Depot - save up to 40% off grills, appliances, tools and more
- Bear - 20% off sitewide + two free cloud pillows
- Best Buy - save up to $500 on select big-screen TVs
- Dell - save up to 40% off on laptops, TVs and more
- Newegg - savings on monitors, TVs, desktops and more
- Mattress Firm - save up to $400 sitewide
- Wayfair - 4th of July blowout, up to 65% off sitewide
- Target - up to 30% off home and patio items
Shop more deals with our Amazon Prime Day roundup: everything you need to know for the July deals event.
See more cheap TV deals and sale prices that are currently going on.
You can also learn more about our top-rated TVs with our guide on the best TVs of 2019: the big-screen TVs worth buying this year.