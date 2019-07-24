Walmart TV sale: the TCL 55-inch 4K TV gets a $300 price cut

If you didn't snag a discounted TV during Amazon's Prime Day sale, then you're in luck. Walmart's summer clearance sale is in full swing and includes massive price cuts on TVs from top brands such as Sony, LG, Vizio, and more. One of the best TV deals we've seen is the TCL 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $399.99. That's a $300 discount for the smart TV that has the Roku experience built-in.
The TCL 5-Series is a high-quality TV at an affordable price with fantastic features. The 55-inch TV features Dolby Vision HDR technology which results in a premium picture with bright, accurate colors and sharp contrasts. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream over 500,000 movie and TV episodes from the home screen of your TV. The TCL TV also includes an advanced remote that offers voice-control, so you can browse entertainment, adjust the volume, and more completely hands-free.
TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV $
699.99 $399.99 at Walmart
Save $300 on the TCL 55-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The smart TV features Dolby Vision for a premium picture and has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.
Shop more of Walmart's best TV deals below that include a range of different sizes, features, and prices. These discounts are limited-time offers, and it might be your last chance before Black Friday to find a killer deal on a top-brand TV.
Walmart TV deals:
RCA 43-inch FHD Roku Smart LED TV
$399 $199 at Walmart
Get the RCA 43-inch smart TV on sale at Walmart for just $199. That's a $200 discount for the Full HD TV that has the Roku experience built-in.
Vizio 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
$428 $279.99 at Walmart
An excellent price for a mid-size 4K smart TV, the Vizio 50-inch TV is on sale for just $279.99 at Walmart. The D-Series TV offers a premium picture experience with 4K resolution that results in stunning colors and sharp contrasts.
LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart HDR TV
$499.99 $349.99 at Walmart
A great price for a mid-size 4K TV with smart capabilities, the LG 55-inch 4K is on sale for just $349.99. The 55-inch TV has webOS built-in so you can stream movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, and more with just a few clicks.
Vizio 65-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV $
698 $449.99 at Walmart
For a limited time you can get the Vizio 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $449.99. The UHD TV features 4K resolution, smart capabilities, and voice control compatibility.
Sony 70-inch BRAVIA X830F Series 4K Ultra HD TV
$1,998 $1,098 at Walmart
You can save a whopping $900 on the Sony 70-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The Android TV works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you use your voice to control your TV.
