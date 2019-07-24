Walmart TV sale: the TCL 55-inch 4K TV gets a $300 price cut

If you didn't snag a discounted TV during Amazon's Prime Day sale, then you're in luck. Walmart's summer clearance sale is in full swing and includes massive price cuts on TVs from top brands such as Sony, LG, Vizio, and more. One of the best TV deals we've seen is the TCL 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $399.99. That's a $300 discount for the smart TV that has the Roku experience built-in.



The TCL 5-Series is a high-quality TV at an affordable price with fantastic features. The 55-inch TV features Dolby Vision HDR technology which results in a premium picture with bright, accurate colors and sharp contrasts. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream over 500,000 movie and TV episodes from the home screen of your TV. The TCL TV also includes an advanced remote that offers voice-control, so you can browse entertainment, adjust the volume, and more completely hands-free.

Shop more of Walmart's best TV deals below that include a range of different sizes, features, and prices. These discounts are limited-time offers, and it might be your last chance before Black Friday to find a killer deal on a top-brand TV.

Walmart TV deals:

Vizio 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $428 $279.99 at Walmart

An excellent price for a mid-size 4K smart TV, the Vizio 50-inch TV is on sale for just $279.99 at Walmart. The D-Series TV offers a premium picture experience with 4K resolution that results in stunning colors and sharp contrasts.

View Deal

LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart HDR TV $499.99 $349.99 at Walmart

A great price for a mid-size 4K TV with smart capabilities, the LG 55-inch 4K is on sale for just $349.99. The 55-inch TV has webOS built-in so you can stream movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, and more with just a few clicks.

View Deal

See more of best cheap TV deals and sale prices that are currently going on.



You can also shop the best Walmart deals on smart home devices, laptops, appliances, and more.