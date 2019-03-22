Walmart TV deals: Save $230 on a 43-inch LG 4K Smart TV

Enjoy March Madness on a brand new TV with help from Walmart's game time TV sale that's happening now. You can find excellent TV deals that include a wide range of different sizes, features, brands, and prices.



Right now you can get the LG 43-inch 4K Smart TV on sale for only $269.99. That's a $230 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this UHD TV. The LG 43UK6300PUE not only features smart capabilities but it also offers AI (Artificial Intelligence) ThinQ technology. This allows your TV to become a smart home hub so you can use your voice through the LG Magic Remote to control your TV and other smart home devices.



The 4K high dynamic range and quad-core processor delivers accurate colors and sharp contrasts so you'll feel like you're watching the big game in person. The LG TV also features an ultra-slim design, so your TV will look sleek and seamless from every angle.



This is an excellent price for a 43-inch TV with premium features so if you're in the market for a mid-size TV - this is a fantastic deal.



Shop the rest of Walmart's March Madness TV deals below and make sure to take advantage of these limited-time discounts while you can.

Sceptre X505BV-FSR 50-inch FHD LED TV $349.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Get the Sceptre 50-inch FHD TV for only $199.99. While this TV lacks features such as smart capabilities and 4K resolution, it's still a great price for a 50-inch TV with basic features.View Deal

RCA RTU6549 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV $899.99 $459.99 at Walmart

An excellent price for a 65-inch TV, you can get the RCA 4K TV on sale for $459.99 at Walmart. The UHD TV features three HDMI ports which allow you to stream all your favorite multimedia. View Deal

Shop more of best cheap TV deals and sale prices that are currently going on and read our buying guide on the Best TVs in 2019 and which big screen TVs are worth buying.



You can also find out how to watch the tournament with our guide on March Madness live stream: how to watch every 2019 NCAA basketball game online from anywhere.