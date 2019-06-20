Walmart takes on Amazon Prime Day early with this Samsung TV deal

If you're looking for a killer deal on a premium 4K TV, and don't want to wait and sift through Amazon Prime Day deals, then you're in luck. Right now Walmart has the Samsung 55-inch 4K QLED TV on sale for $899.99. That's a $398 discount and the lowest price we've found for the feature-rich TV.



The Samsung Q6FN QLED TV has everything and more that you'd want in your dream TV. The 55-inch TV is part of Samsung's QLED lineup, which means you'll experience a life-like picture with brilliant colors and sharp contrasts. You'll watch movies and TV shows in stunning 4K UHD resolution with bold, bright colors thanks to the Quantum Dots which produces over a billion shades. The Samsung TV also features Ambient mode, which allows your TV to blend-in seamlessly to your home by playing background music and displaying photos and other decorative content.



The 55-inch TV features smart capabilities so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV. The Samsung TV also includes Bixby Voice, which allows you to change the channel, adjust the volume, and more using your voice. The ultra-thin TV features a 360 degree design and a clean cable solution, so your TV looks sleek and clean from every angle.



This is a fantastic deal and price for a 55-inch 4K QLED smart TV. We don't think Amazon Prime Day will be able to match this discounted price, so if you're interested, you should act now before its gone.

