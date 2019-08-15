If you've been waiting for the price to drop on the best-selling Apple Watch, then you're in luck. Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale and back down to $199. That's an $80 discount and the lowest price we've found for the smartwatch. If you're looking for a bigger display, Walmart also has the 42mm Apple Watch 3 on sale for $229.



The Apple Watch 3 is loaded with health-focused features while also keeping you connected to the outside world. The smartwatch tracks popular workouts, calories burned, everyday activities, and offers heart rate monitoring. The Apple Watch will even notify you when an unusually high or low heart rate is detected.



The waterproof watch includes GPS technology and provides an impressive 18-hour battery life. The Apple Watch also offers basic smartwatch features such as the ability to stream music, send messages, receive notifications, and more.



The Apple Watch 4 is also currently on sale but will still set you back $349. This makes the $199 price tag on the Series 3 extremely appealing. We don't know how long Walmart will have the smartwatch back on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

