Walmart Cyber Monday deals: the big tech discounts to look out for

The Walmart Cyber Monday deals are preparing themselves backstage for what is likely to be a Black Friday-rivaling sales event, according to the retail giant.

While we've very much enjoyed the Walmart Black Friday deals, the discounts aren't going to stop there. According to Walmart, Cyber Monday is "one of the biggest online shopping days" and to warm us up for its next wave of deals it's announced some of the ones it's most excited about.

The Walmart Cyber Monday event will kick off on Monday November 30 at 12am ET, and the retailer has promised "thousands of gifts and great brands topping wish lists this holiday season". In other words, give your credit card a pep talk, because it's got another big round ahead of it.

So what are those early Cyber Monday deals that Walmart has promised us? As you can see below, they include some popular names from this year's Black Friday deals, including Beats and Lenovo.

The latter will see the price of its already ludicrously affordable Chromebook S330 chopped down to just $159, which we're sure is cheaper than some of our nights out (you know, back when they were a thing).

If you'd rather just block out the sound of 2020 entirely, then the Walmart Cyber Monday sales will give you a good opportunity with a 31% price cut on the impressive Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.

The final two tech-themed deals picked out by Walmart's Chief Merchandising Officer Scott McCall is his Cyber Monday preview also nicely fit this year's 'staying in' theme.

There's going to be a 60-inch TV available for $288 (and no, that isn't a typo) and also an excellent $100 price cut on the Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker, which has made us hungry just thinking about it.

Of course, we'll be bringing you our pick of these Walmart Cyber Monday deals and many more when they go live on Monday November 30 at 12am ET. In the meantime, you can whet your appetite by perusing our choice cuts from the Walmart Black Friday deals and our predictions for what to expect from the Cyber Monday deals. Bon Appétit.

Walmart Cyber Monday deals: ones to watch

Lenovo Chromebook S330 $199 $159 at Walmart (deal goes live 30 November)

The S330 is already one of the best-value Chromebooks you can buy, but this Cyber Monday deal on Walmart will take its price to ludicrously low levels. It has a 14-inch screen and enough power to handle everyday tasks, making it a great options for students in particular.View Deal

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (white) $289 $199 at Walmart (deal goes live 30 November)

These headphones are home to Apple's W1 chip, which means they offer superb wireless connectivity alongside great comfort and an impressive 22-hour battery life. This highly tempting Walmart deal on Cyber Monday will slash the price of the white version by 31%.View Deal

Onn 60-inch Class 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED TV $288 (deal goes live 30 November)

Walmart's own TV brand, Onn, makes impressively affordable 4K TVs with Roku's user-friendly smart TV platform built into them. This Cyber Monday deal will incredibly give you a 60-inch 4K LED TV for just $288. Naturally, the 60hz refresh rate means it isn't for gamers, but it will be hard to find better big screen value than this.View Deal

Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8 qt. Pressure Cooker $249 $149 (deal goes live 30 November)

Once you've started cooking your meals with a Ninja Foodi, it's hard to go back – and now the barrier to entry is going to be massively reduced thanks to this $100 discount. The Foodi does everything from air frying to baking, making it a one-stop shop for your culinary prep.View Deal

