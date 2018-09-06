Vivo V11 Pro with in-display fingerprint sensor launched in India at Rs 25,990

Vivo has unveiled the V11 Pro in India. The smartphone succeeds company’s selfie-centric V9 series.

The company is emphasising heavily on two newly-introduced features-- an in-display fingerprint sensor and the water droplet notch as seen on the recently launched Oppo F9 Pro.

Similar to Vivo’s recently launched phones this one also gets a bezel-less design with 91.27% screen to body ratio. The new notch design also contributes to the increased screen real estate. It gets a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display panel having FHD+ (1080 x 2340p) resolution.

It also gets the in-display fingerprint sensor introduced with the Vivo X21 and then on Vivo Nex. The company claims that the sensor is now 50% more accurate and also has fancy new unlock animations.

For optics it gets a dual camera system this time. It’s a 12+5MP setup on the rear with 1/2.8” sensor size and dual-pixel tech for faster autofocus and better low-light photography. On the front, there’s a 25MP sensor. Vivo has also added some new feature to the camera like AI backlight HDR, AI portrait framing, Emoji-like AR stickers called Funmoji and selfie lighting.

One of the upgrades is the new IR sensor next to the front camera, which fastens face unlock and also allows it to work in low-light conditions. Also, there’s a new game mode that comes with minor software tricks that promise seamless gaming experience.

Since Vivo has placed the V11 Pro in the mid-range, it gets a similar treatment in the hardware department as well. It gets a Snapdragon 660 chipset with 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. There’s also a dedicated microSD card slot, (up to 256GB) if you wish to expand the storage.

The dual SIM phone runs Android Oreo 8.1 with Vivo’s in-house Funtouch OS on top. While it gets all the basic connectivity options, Vivo continues to disappoint by putting a microUSB port for data syncing and charging. However, it gets a 3400mAh battery that supports fast charge using Vivo’s dual engine technology.

Price and availability

The phone is priced at Rs 25,990 and arrives in Dazzling Gold or Starry Black color variants. Pre-booking starts on September 6 and sale starts on September 12 onwards.