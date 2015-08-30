The 10 best science fiction films of all time

Choosing the best science fiction films of all time is extremely hard - especially if, like me, you love all kinds of sci-fi, from the the early classics of the 1920s to the moody cyberpunk tales of the 80s.

The term science fiction is deceptively complex, branching into a number of sub-genres and often placed alongside others. Despite its broad strokes, a lot of sci-fi is transfixed with issues surrounding artificial intelligence, extraterrestrial life, time travel and future civilisations.

On the surface, each of these subjects seems very different, but at their core you'll find the same motivation: a curiosity that cannot be stifled. There are a number of questions that these films ask, zoning in on how far reality can be stretched and if we're the only intelligent life in the universe.

It is a slippery, quixotic genre. Alien life, for example, will be radically different for two filmmakers. In one film, an alien will be a cutesy, cuddly thing that'll teach a young boy about friendship and love, in another it will be shadow and nightmare, a spidery species bred to kill and feed.

Likewise, a robot can be portrayed as a sweet-natured child's toy, a government-issued warrior that can contemplate its own identity or a monster that can burn an entire city to ash.

However these themes are handled, whether we find ourselves in a world of majesty or terror, good science fiction should always ask questions, and it should always be bold. It should remain loyal to that original curiosity, like the child who sneaks through cupboards looking for new lands.

With this in mind, here are 10 films that have come to define the genre. They are ones that have set a standard and ones that have bettered it. They are not ones that rely upon special effects or use action to tell a story, but instead challenge their audiences while expanding the realms of cinema.

Warning: Each of the following pages contain spoilers.