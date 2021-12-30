Your round-up of US New Year's Eve TV specials 2021 and how to stream anywhere

Audio player loading…

Keep reading as we give you a rundown of the schedule across the US's biggest broadcasters, and how you can watch New Year's Eve TV specials in the US, and live stream the iconic ball drop in Times Square. year in style.

Keep reading as we give you a rundown of the schedule across the US' biggest broadcasters, and how you can watch New Year's Eve TV specials in the US - and live stream the iconic ball drop in Times Square - no matter where you are in the world.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022

Airing on ABC from 8pm ET

Stream on ABC's website

Other streaming options: Peacock, FuboTV, Sling TV or Hulu with Live TV

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

Airing on CBS at 8pm ET

Stream on the CBS website

Other streaming options: Paramount Plus, FuboTV, and Hulu

2021: It's Toast! with Hoda and Jenna

Airing on NBC at 8pm ET

Stream live on NBC website

Other streaming options: Peacock, Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu

Miley's New Year's Eve Party

Airing on NBC at 10pm ET until 12.30am ET

Stream live on NBC website

Other streaming options: Peacock, Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu

New Year's Eve Toast and Roast 2022

Airing on Fox at 8pm until 12.30am ET

Stream on Fox or the Fox Now app

Other streaming options: Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu

New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

Airing on CNN at 8pm until 12.30am ET

Stream on CNN or the CNNgo app

Other streaming options: Sling TV, Hulu

(Image credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images)

How to watch a Ball Drop 2022 live stream online for FREE

Live stream the Ball Drop from New York City

If your New Year's Eve plans don't consist of crowding around the TV, you can catch the all-important ball drop through a number of free streams.

timessquarenyc.org

timessquareball.net

Hulu + Live TV

YouTube TV

Time Square's Facebook or Twitter page

How to watch US New Year's Eve TV specials online if you're abroad

If you're vacationing outside of the US when we ring in the New Year stateside, you won't be able to stream from abroad or access certain on-demand platforms like Peacock and CNN due to geo-restrictions.

Don't chance miss a jampacked schedule of New Year's Eve celebrations, though. While these restrictions may prevent you from accessing certain services and content, you can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN (or Virtual Private Network). They're very affordable-, and easy to use - and also encrypt your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch US New Year's Eve specials from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've thoroughly tested all of the major VPNs, and our No. 1 pick is ExpressVPN. It's fast, easy to use, and packs a great range of security features. You can also use it across a huge range of devices, including Android and Apple smartphones, the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. If you want to stay safe online and watch your preferred broadcast from anywhere, you won't find anything better than ExpressVPN. Better still, you can get an extra 3 months FREE if you sign up for an annual plan. And there's nothing to lose because if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the US in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to the NBC website, Peacock, or any other streaming service you're trying to access from abroad and start watching New Year's Eve specials as if you were back at home