Today's top Best Buy Doorbuster deal is a Samsung 4K TV for under $300

Get a 43-inch, 2160p LED with HDR for just $277.99

Samsung 4K TV

If Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year had taught us anything, it's that 2018 was the year of the 4K TV. The absurdly low prices at which you could grab a 2160p TV this year was incredible.

Luckily for you, it's still the best time of the year to buy a 4K TV, with Samsung still bringing on one of the best cheap tv deals through Best Buy. For today only, at the time of writing, this 43-inch Samsung NU6900 2,160p TV is available for more than $100 off, making it a 4K TV available for less than $300.

Samsung 43-inch NU6900 4K HDR TV: $379 now $277.99 at Best Buy
Likely the best 4K TV deal since the two biggest shopping days of the year: a 43-inch, 2,160p panel with HDR technology for a whopping $102 off list price – a fine 4K upgrade for the den.View Deal

Sure, this 4K TV is a bit smaller than the ones you might have leapt for before Black Friday, but with that in mind it would make for a fine 4K upgrade for your den or perhaps a bedroom.

Getting 4K HDR into your home would be a vast upgrade in your visual entertainment regardless of the size. Just prepare to pick up additional or upgrade services to get that streaming 4K video content you just paid almost $300 to see.

Act quickly, however, as this deal expires at 1:59am ET on Wednesday, December 12.

