Today’s best deals: $16 Bluetooth earbuds, $25 off the Amazon Echo, 4K TVs and more

By  

Today's top deals from Amazon and Walmart

Amazon bluetooth headphone deal

We've scoured the top retailers to find today's best online deals that we think are worthy of your time. The standout deals include the best-selling Amazon Echo smart speaker for $74.99, a 55-inch 4K Smart TV for $289.99, and the Amazon's Choice Conico Wi-Fi Smart Power Strip for $26.99.

For a limited time, you can get the Aukey Bluetooth headphones on sale at Amazon for $16.89 when you apply the coupon code AUKEY4EP at checkout. The top-rated wireless earbuds provide up to 8 hours of battery life and come with three different sized ear-tips for ultimate comfort.

Aukey Bluetooth Headphones $25.99 $16.89 at Amazon
The Aukey wireless earbuds feature in-ear hooks and are sweat-resistant making them the perfect earbuds for working out. Save $9 on the Bluetooth headphones when you use AUKEY4EP at checkout.View Deal

Shop more of today's top deals below.

Today's top deals:

RCA 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV $799.99 $289.99 at Walmart
A fantastic price for a 55-inch 4K TV, the RCA RNSMU5536 is on sale for just $289.99. That's over a $500 discount for this UHD TV that offers smart capabilities.View Deal

Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) $99.99 $74.99 at Amazon
The best-selling 2nd generation Echo is on sale for $74.99. Just $5 more than the Black Friday price, the voice-controlled smart speaker uses Alexa to play music, make calls, answer questions, and much more.View Deal

VIZIO 32-inch 5.1 Channel Soundbar System $168 $148 at Walmart
Just in time for the Super Bowl, you can get the Vizio 32-inch soundbar on sale at Walmart for $148. Transform your TV into a home theater experience, and allow the Bluetooth feature to stream music from your smartphone or tablet.View Deal

Conico 1SK33W Wi-Fi Smart Power Strip $49.99 $26.99 at Amazon
Get the Conico Wi-Fi Smart Power Strip for 46% off right now at Amazon. The Wi-Fi powered Smart Strip works with your Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant devices and can be managed by the command of your voice.View Deal

