Time's almost up to grab an ESPN+ sub before the price rises by 20%

Sports streaming service ESPN+ will get a price rise on Wednesday, August 12 - the first it has seen since it was launched in April 2018.

ESPN's dedicated subscription sport streaming service has long been lauded for its sheer affordability - as well as the breadth of its content - but the monthly subscription price is set to rise by 20%.

That sounds severe, but just means the price rises from $4.99 a month to $5.99 a month.

So if you've been weighing up the idea of subscribing to ESPN+, we'd strongly suggest getting in there before midnight on Tuesday.

Guaranteed no price rises for a year

To get as many people on board as possible now, ESPN+ says that all subscribers with an account in place before the price hike will continue to pay $4.99 per month until August 2021.

While the monthly subscription arrangement for ESPN+ is excellent for flexbility, the biggest savings come if you're happy to commit to a whole year. The cost of the annual plan will stay at $49.99.

And if you want to add Disney Plus and Hulu to your ESPN+ sub, that price will remain the same, too - it currently sits at $12.99 for the bundle.

What can I stream with ESPN+?

Since the two-and-a-bit years from its launch, ESPN+ has delivered some top quality action to US sports fans - much of which has been exclusive to the service.

As well as hosting daily regular season MLB games and stacks of NBA and NHL action, it has also become the go-to destination to live stream UFC.

To add extra value for the sports obsessed, it has carried extra cameras for big events like the US Open tennis and PGA Championship golf. And for stateside soccer fans, it has also featured European football leagues like Germany's Bundesliga.

And when there's nothing live to enjoy, ESPN+ shows original programming such as Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy, tonnes of highlights and classic action, and a whole host of additional 30 for 30 documentaries.

How to get and stream ESPN+

The service costs $4.99 per month (or $5.99 from Wednesday) - so not huge sums, and less than streaming services like Netflix - and still looks like a winning deal thanks to its wealth of on-demand content. The subscription fee lets you watch online, but also via its mobile and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 and Xbox. And there's no long term commitment, meaning that you can cancel at any time if you decide you no longer want it - although that means you will sacrifice that $4.99 tariff.

