This super budget laptop deal is a steal at just over $100

If you're looking for an incredibly cheap laptop this holiday season, then Asus and Best Buy have a seriously tempting doorbuster deal for you.

For just over $100 you can get the 11.6-inch Asus VivoBook E12, which is frankly a ridiculous price for a Windows 10 laptop.

This deal, which knocks $70 off the price, expires at 12:59am ET on December 13, so you'll want to act fast if you hope to find a cheap laptop before Christmas.

Asus VivoBook E12: $179.99 now just $109.99 at Best Buy

Score an 11.6-inch laptop with 2GB of memory, 32GB of eMMC storage and an Intel Celeron processor inside driving a 720p HD display for $70 off list price. Expires 12:59am ET on December 13.View Deal

This 11.6-inch laptop isn't going to win any awards with its performance, but would make for an ideal secondary device, perhaps as a child's first real-deal laptop or for a parent or older loved one that's still getting into this whole 'tech thing.'

You could even gift this laptop to a student going after a liberal arts or other academic degree. So, if you're on a tight budget, this deal is an excellent way to get your hands on a Windows 10 laptop.