Trending
Brands

This super budget laptop deal is a steal at just over $100

By Laptops  

Asus's VivoBook E12 for little more than 100 bucks

Asus VivoBook E12

If you're looking for an incredibly cheap laptop this holiday season, then Asus and Best Buy have a seriously tempting doorbuster deal for you.

For just over $100 you can get the 11.6-inch Asus VivoBook E12, which is frankly a ridiculous price for a Windows 10 laptop.

This deal, which knocks $70 off the price, expires at 12:59am ET on December 13, so you'll want to act fast if you hope to find a cheap laptop before Christmas.

Asus VivoBook E12: $179.99 now just $109.99 at Best Buy
Score an 11.6-inch laptop with 2GB of memory, 32GB of eMMC storage and an Intel Celeron processor inside driving a 720p HD display for $70 off list price. Expires 12:59am ET on December 13.View Deal

This 11.6-inch laptop isn't going to win any awards with its performance, but would make for an ideal secondary device, perhaps as a child's first real-deal laptop or for a parent or older loved one that's still getting into this whole 'tech thing.'

You could even gift this laptop to a student going after a liberal arts or other academic degree. So, if you're on a tight budget, this deal is an excellent way to get your hands on a Windows 10 laptop.

See more Laptops news