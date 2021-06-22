This Prime Day Ring Doorbell deal is so good, we had to check it was real

Every year Prime Day deals offer great discounts on a whole host of products, but right now, the Prime Day Ring deals are offering some unmissable savings.

Included in the deals is Ring's latest model - the Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with the Echo Dot (Gen 3), which is reduced to $44.99 at Amazon - that's a 55% saving!

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is the brand's most recent launch and this Prime Day Ring deal is the lowest price we've ever seen for it. It's also a real bonus to see a discount on the latest products, rather than just previous models. Bundled in with the doorbell, you'll get an Echo Dot (Gen 3), which if bought alone is $19.99, down from $39.99.

What makes this deal so appealing is that if you opt to buy the doorbell alone, it'll set you back the exact same amount as if you get the bundle, making the Echo Dot a completely free addition.

Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region.

Today's best Prime Day Ring deal in the US

Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Dot (Gen 3): $99.98 $44.99 at Amazon

Save a massive 55% and get the latest Ring doorbell for its lowest ever price with a free Echo Dot (Gen 3) thrown in too. This doorbell has two-way audio and crisp camera footage. Grab it while it's still at this record-low price.

Today's best Prime Day Ring deal in the UK

Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Dot (Gen 3): £88.99 £45 at Amazon

There's 49% off with this Prime Day Ring deal right now, plus, in the UK there's a free 30-day trial of Ring Protect Plan included so you can back up your footage. This doorbell has high-definition night vision and can be activated using voice control. View Deal

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is one of the brand's only wired doorbells but there are definite benefits to that. For starters, you won't need to worry about changing or charging any batteries. This is also the smallest Ring doorbell so its size and build help to make it a more affordable option.

Just because it's more affordable doesn't mean it's lacking in features. The Ring Video Doorbell Wired still has two-way audio like Ring's premium doorbells and it's a smart doorbell so it connects up to the Ring app to send notifications to your phone.

The camera on this model has full HD which has a 155-degree view, plus there's also night vision. You can connect this doorbell so that it works with Alexa who will announce when someone is at your door.

Don't miss this brilliant saving bundle while it's still available.

