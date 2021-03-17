This Nintendo Switch Lite deal includes a free $20 credit

While the handheld-only console has been on the shelves a lot more than its hybrid sibling over the last few weeks, we haven't seen too many Nintendo Switch Lite deals up for grabs. That's understandable - the Nintendo Switch is one of the most in-demand products on the market right now, and even when stock was steady retailers rarely offered discounts.

However, that's all changed this week thanks to a promotional credit offer at Amazon. This Nintendo Switch Lite deal can technically shave $20 off the price of the $199 console, though that saving does come in the form of Amazon credit. Simply add the console to your cart, use promo code 8RLOZI4Z5INC at checkout, and Amazon will credit your account $20 within 7 days of your console shipping.

That's an excellent offer, and one that comes at a time of real shortage for Nintendo Switch deals. Not only that, but there's a range of Nintendo Switch game deals available right now to put that extra credit towards as well.

Nintendo Switch Lite | $20 Amazon credit: $199 at Amazon

You're paying the regular MSRP for a Nintendo Switch Lite console at Amazon right now, but you can claim $20 in promotional credit as well. That technically brings the price down to $179 for the console itself. Enter code 8RLOZI4Z5INC at checkout, and the $20 will be credited to your account within 7 days of the console's ship date.

Nintendo Switch Lite | 128GB MicroSDXC card: $234.98 $223.69 at Amazon

While this offer isn't nearly as strong as the Nintendo Switch Lite deal above, if you're looking to expand your digital storage straight from the off you can save $11 on a MicroSD card while grabbing the console.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition: $299.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy still has stock of the Animal Crossing special edition Nintendo Switch right now. Other consoles are all sold out, so if you're looking for those pastel tones you'll want to move fast to secure this one.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $59.99 $49.94 at Walmart

Breath of the Wild has been seeing an uncharacteristic price drop over the last few weeks. You can save $10 on arguably the best game to hit the Nintendo Switch system, and that's a rarity considering this blockbuster has held onto its MSRP since 2017.

Super Mario Odyssey: $59.99 $38.88 at Walmart

Super Mario Odyssey is the latest canonical 3D Mario game to hit our systems, and launching alongside the console back in 2017 it's taken a few years for price drops to start. Thankfully, though, you'll find one of those discounts available at Walmart this week.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's Nintendo Switch deals are also shaving $10 off of one of last year's biggest releases. Considering stock shortages in the months after launch, this is a great price.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars: $59.99 $49.94 at Walmart

You haven't got much longer to grab a copy of Super Mario 3D All-Stars before Nintendo pulls it. This anniversary compilation of Super Mario 64, Sunshine, and Galaxy will be withdrawn from the market on March 31, so save $10 while you can.

