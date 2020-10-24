This microSD card deal gives you 13 times more storage space on Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is a fantastic system, but with only 32GB of internal storage available, space can run out fast. It's a good thing, then, that upgrading is a piece of cake.

This SanDisk 400GB microSD deal from Amazon is the perfect choice if you want to significantly increase your storage. At just $59.99 – that's the lowest price we've ever seen – you can be confident you won't find a better deal.

Of course, this microSD card isn't just ideal for Nintendo Switch. You can use it to expand your memory on compatible Android smartphones, tablets and mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras, too.

SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC Memory Card: $69.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Never worry about space on your Nintendo Switch again with this massive 400GB microSD card from SanDisk. Of course, you can also use it in your smartphone, tablet or MIL camera. It's currently down to its lowest ever price, so don't miss out this great deal before it's gone. View Deal

Expanding the Nintendo Switch’s memory is simple: just open up the MicroSD card slot, and stick in your new card. You’ll get a whopping 13 times more storage by adding this 400GB MicroSD Card, and it'll cost you less than the price of a Nintendo Switch game to do so.

