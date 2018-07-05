This electric toothbrush deal is probably cheaper than any Amazon Prime Day offer

If anyone asked us when would be a great time to get an electric toothbrush deal, we'd generally say anytime around Black Friday towards the end of year, or Amazon Prime Day during the summer.

But Amazon has just gone live with a deal that you should absolutely jump on straight away if you've been meaning to get an electric toothbrush for a while.

Prime Day is kicking off half a day early this year with deals starting at midday on July 16th and ending at midnight on the 17th - that's a massive 36 hours of deals. And while a bunch of electric toothbrush deals are bound to feature in the sale, we don't see the price on this particular model being beaten.

Oral-B Pro 650 electric toothbrush | was £49.99 - now £17.95

The big sales usually focus on the more expensive electric toothbrushes with displays and synchronised apps rather than the more sensible mid-tier options like this. So far this year we've seen this one drop to around £20-25 at best, so £17.95 seems like a great deal ahead of Prime Day.

Should I buy the Oral-B 650 Pro electric toothbrush?

Speaking from experience, this is one of the best value rechargeable electric toothbrushes on the market. It's not overly complicated (seriously, who needs an app to brush their teeth?) and it has a handy feature where it'll vibrate (differently) every 30 seconds to remind you to move onto a different section of your mouth making it easier to ensure you brush everywhere in the recommended two minutes.

A full charge will last you the best part of a week. On the downside, it can take nearly a day (about 16 hours) to fully recharge if you're not using the charging dock in the bathroom every day - not that you can't grab it for a quick clean mid-charge.

Overly-long charging time is a small price to pay though when you consider Oral-B's cheapest non-rechargeable electric toothbrush, you've probably seen it in supermarkets for £5-£10, requires batteries and has a battery cover that's infuriatingly difficult to remove and get back on - we literally had to wrestle with it once a week.

The raw brushing power in the rechargeable Oral-B Pro 650 is far and beyond what the cheaper model can offer too, so you can really feel like you've earned that trip to the sweet shop when you're done.

So there's no need to wait for Prime Day if you're after a super cheap, yet reliable, electric toothbrush deal.