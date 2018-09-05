This child-proof Amazon Fire Kids tablet is £40 off for today only - a great back to school buy

Need a child-friendly tablet for both fun and learning as a last-minute back to school bargain? You won't find a better offer than today's Amazon Deal of the Day on the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids edition tablet as it's £40 cheaper than usual at just £89.99. Hurry though as it expires at midnight tonight.

How good is that price? We see the standard £129.99 price drop to £100 every few months or so, but this £89.99 offer hasn't been seen since Black Friday last year. So we don't see this price getting any lower any time soon. More to the point, this is £10 cheaper than the smaller Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition, which doesn't even come with a HD screen like this one - nobody like blurry screens.

This excellent child-friendly tablet comes with built-in parental controls for safe browsing, a potential 12-hour battery life, access to thousands of free gaming or educational apps and a permanently-attached 'kid-proof' case (choose from pink, blue or yellow) protecting the device. Amazon is so confident about the durability of the tablet that it's throwing in a two-year worry free guarantee, and will replace it no questions asked if it gets broken. We wouldn't mention this to your child though.

If you'd like to take a look at the full Fire tablet range for the latest prices on all of them (especially if you've got an older child that won't appreciate the giant neon-coloured rubber case) then we've put together a guide on all the best Kindle and Fire tablet deals.